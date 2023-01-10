Christie Brinkley stuns in red swimwear for gorgeous beach day

Christie Brinkley arrives on the pink carpet for Barbie Celebrates the 50th Anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in New York. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Christie Brinkley looked amazing as she posed on the beach while on a New Year’s vacation in Turks and Caicos this week.

The National Lampoons actress wore a red one-piece swimsuit with a rope belt that showed off her slim figure.

The 68-year-old threw a matching red shawl around her shoulders and accessorized by wearing a straw hat with a wide, turned-up brim.

She smiled broadly as she strolled along the rocky beach in bare feet.

Christie shared the photo carousel and urged her 817K followers to treat themselves to some self-care, reminding them just how important it is.

She wrote in the caption, “Make time for yourself… get out of the house, take a walk around town, through the woods or down a beach. Ride your bike, go to the gym. Relax, breathe and let your mind wander. Laugh with friends!”

Christie Brinkley celebrates the New Year in paradise

It looks like Christie’s 2023 has gotten off to a great start. A few days after the New Year, she posted photos on social media of her lounging on board a luxury yacht on the islands of Turks and Caicos. Wearing a pink swimsuit, Paisley print kaftan, and a knitted rainbow bucket hat, she smiled as she stretched out and enjoyed the sunshine.

Christie called the island her happy place and has hosted a dinner party and attended a friend’s birthday celebrations while she’s been enjoying her paradise escape.

However, it’s not been all play; Christie also advised her followers she would be hosting a segment on QVC from her holiday home to promote her organic prosecco range, Bellissima.

She wrote in a caption, “I also want to let you know I’ll be on @qvc tomorrow from my home here on Parrot Cay we call “Lucky House” I’ll be on around 5:30 with a very special offer on my #zerosugar #organic @bellissimaprosecco so you can stick to your New Year New You resolution even while celebrating with friends! Here’s to You! Cheers! 🥂🍾”

Christie Brinkley gives a toast with Bellissima Prosecco

Christie has recently launched a new line of sugar-free sparkling wines in her Bellissima range. With 0% fat and only 105 calories per serving, they are a great option if you’re looking to cut back on your alcohol calories for the new year.

Christie thanked her fans with a video on Instagram, showing her pouring a glass of her new rosé prosecco before raising it for a virtual toast!