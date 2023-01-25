Christie Brinkley goes down memory lane with a stunning photo of her topless for National Lampoon.

At 68, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover star maintains her breathtaking looks and model figure.

The stunning model and entrepreneur appeared on the April 1983 cover 40 years ago and continues her career in fashion currently.

Brinkley shared the photo with her Instagram followers, in which she wore just a pair of shorts as she posed on a beach. In the caption of the IG post, she wrote about her fond memories from the photo shoot.

“Who couldn’t use a good @nationallampoon laugh on the rather dreary Monday in the northeast where this hot 😜 topless bathing suit shot was taken 40 years ago!” she wrote, continuing:

“Am I doing the math correctly because it feels like this was just last week! 😎Wishing everyone a bucket of laughs!”

Christie Brinkley works out at home with Total Gym Direct

Last year while celebrating her 68th birthday, Brinkley revealed that Total Gym’s home workout equipment is part of her fitness routine.

In the Instagram post, the veteran model showed her toned legs in tight spandex, which she matched with a blue long-sleeve top as she flashed a smile for the selfie.

In the IG post, she celebrated the 25th anniversary of the bodyweight equipment brand.

She has been a spokesperson for Total Gym for many years and has been featured in many of their exercise tutorial videos.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, Brinkley showcased their equipment in her backyard.

In the video, she performs a full-body workout consisting of the biceps, triceps, legs, and hips with the equipment.

Aside from working out at home, Brinkley enjoys staying active by walking, running, stretching, and strength training.

Christie Brinkley shares a gorgeous Sports Illustrated throwback cover

Christie Brinkley first covered the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 1979 and made history by returning for the next two years.

In a recent Instagram post, she went down memory lane and shared one of her stunning covers.

In the photo, Christie wore a stylish pink swimsuit and posed with her back turned to the camera with a lovely smile on her face.

In the caption, the model wrote that she had returned from her holiday but reminisced about the luxury vacay.

“I’m back from T&C…but my head is still in the clouds!,” she wrote.

In the post, she also shared snaps from her vacation in Turks and Caicos, where she welcomed the new year.