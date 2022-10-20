Christie Brinkley stunned in a skimpy swimsuit as she reminded fans of her modeling skills. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Dennis Van Tine/StarMaxWorldwide

Christie Brinkley celebrated Throwback Thursday in the best way possible– with a bikini photo from her early days as a model.

The blonde bombshell, who famously rebranded aging, shared a photo as she dove into a painting for her 804k Instagram fans and followers.

The cheerful beauty has posted numerous throwbacks throughout her social media career, and as one of the original supermodels, she has an extensive portfolio from which to choose.

The latest shot showed Christie with a profile view as she held her hands together as if she was praying.

She wore a white strapless bikini top and matching high-cut bottoms, and her toned physique was apparent.

The model bent her knees as she stood on a yellow diving board with a massive painted window as the backdrop.

Christie’s mouth was slightly ajar as she appeared focused on the scene in front of her.

Her long blonde locks featured a slight wave, with tresses cascading down her back.

She added some context to the photo in her caption.

The caption read, “You may think I was pretending to dive into this painting ..but I’m actually praying that someday I too will have a David Hockney hanging on my house! 😜 #tbt.”

For those who were unaware, David Hockney’s art has been known to feature pools.

He was one of the most influential members of the pop art movement when he burst on the scene following his graduation from Royal Art College in his native England. One notable pop art piece by the creative talent, A Bigger Splash, was the inspiration for a 2015 film.

Christie Brinkley’s famous artistic lovers

As a fashion model, Christie spent a lot of time around artists and creative-minded people, so her art knowledge wasn’t much of a surprise.

Christie was married to talented musician Billy Joel and welcomed a daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, in 1986. The marriage between Christie and Billy didn’t work out, and she moved on with another creative mind, an architect named Peter Cook.

She married Peter and had a daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, in 1998.

In 2015, Yahoo caught Christie at an art gallery opening with then-boyfriend John Mellencamp, as she continued her streak of dating talented men.

A quick trip to Christie’s Instagram feed also shows her creative talent, as she mixes colors, angles, and subject matter to create beautiful content.