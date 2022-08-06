Christie Brinkley shows off amazing legs in black swimsuit asking for reading suggestions

Christie Brinkley is bringing attention so she can beef up her summer reading list. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Christie Brinkley is proving to still be one of the most beautiful women in the world as she continues defying her age and sharing incredible photos.

The 68-year-old supermodel did it again this week, taking to Instagram to share a gorgeous snap of herself with her 795,000 followers that has everyone in awe.

In the new photo, Christie is sitting poolside in a plunging black swimsuit with a long, off-white cover-up slipped over her arms and shoulders and acting as a barrier between her and her pool chair.

The stars of the show are Christie’s long legs, fully exposed and sprawled out with matching eggshell-colored slip-on pumps on her feet.

Her tanned and toned legs are as youthful as her face and she looks incredible in what looks to be a candid photo.

With magazines spread all over the table in front of her, Christie shares what she’s been up to and that would be a lot of reading, as she asks her followers for advice on what to read next.

Christie Brinkley shows off her legs as she asks for reading recommendations

In the caption of her photo, Christie Brinkley wrote, “It’s the Weekend! I’m going to catch up on some reading! I finally got around to reading the riveting autobiography by the incredible @demimoore ‘Inside Out ‘ It’s a page turner! Once I picked it up I couldn’t put it down!”

She continued, “Now I’m half way thru another bestselling autobiography…this one by the gifted singer songwriter and best friend of my hero @jonimitchell @brandicarlile After I devour the rest of this great book this week end…What should I read next?”

It’s no surprise that the magazine Christie has spread out on her table by the pool is Social Life, as she posed for them not long ago. She even tagged them in the post.

Christie Brinkley loves to pose by the pool

Just last week, Christie Brinkley shared another photo of herself by the pool. In that photo, she wore a plunging purple swimsuit that showed off quite a bit of skin.

With her hair pulled back with a scarf, the mom-of-3 looked incredible wearing the same coverup hanging loosely around her body as she did in the photo above.

She captioned the photo, “Ta Ta for now!” and we can’t help but think she was making a joke about the amount of cleavage she was sharing with her fans. The photo was part of a shoot for Social Life magazine, which is a luxury lifestyle publication for those in The Hamptons.