Christie Brinkley looked stunning as she shared a throwback snap of herself in a pink swimsuit.

Christie Brinkley keeps proving she has what it takes to get hearts racing everywhere.

The former Ford Agency model, who will turn 69 on February 2, has appeared to enjoy reveling in her youth, as the blonde beauty was at it again this week with yet another eye-catching trip down memory lane.

Turning up the heat in the otherwise-chilly winter months, Christie brought summer back to the web with her throwback, posing for the cover of Sports Illustrated while rocking a jazzy swimsuit.

Looking like she had just walked off the strip of Palm Beach, Christie brought all the nostalgia as she stood with her back to the camera and turned her head to give her signature megawatt smile at the lens.

Christie’s hair was twirled up into what seemed to be a French twist, her wispy bangs and face-framing locks blowing in the breeze around her flawless features.

Showing off nothing but the most glowing, smooth skin in the backless, halter-style swimwear, Christie leaned backward and held her hands on her hips to give the shot an element of fun.

The swim attire played beautifully against Christie’s tanned skin, with the shimmery pink material also adding a hint of color to the scene.

“I’m back from T&C…but my head is still in the clouds!” she captioned her post, referencing her recent trip to the islands of Turks and Caicos.

Christie Brinkley looks stunning in a hot-pink swimsuit

Following her dazzling flashback, Christie then shared a series of photos taken during her holiday excursion.

Going with a postcard-perfect shot for her second photo, which showed a small boat sitting idly on calm, turquoise waters with fluffy, gray clouds lining the horizon, Christie likely had all her followers dreaming of the warmer months to come.

The next several pics gave fans more looks at her time in the tropics, snapping arrays of palm trees, sunset ocean views, and stunning boat ride panoramas.

For her final photo, Christie shared a current snap of herself rocking another pink swimsuit, this time going with a bubblegum-pink, matte piece as she appeared to be relaxed and happy while perched at the ship’s bow.

The star wore a brightly-colored, rainbow-themed, woven bucket hat on her head as she beamed while gazing into the distance, bending her knees up to show off her super-toned legs.

Christie shared the secrets to her amazing figure with The Cut a few years ago, telling them she likes to use the Total Gym and take spin classes.

Christie Brinkley shares the secrets to keeping her amazing physique at almost 70

First, spilling the details about how she starts her days, kicking things off with a cup of coffee and warm water with lemon, Christie then explained that, while the Total Gym and stationary bike sessions help her break a sweat, she wishes she could run.

“I would say running is my favorite way to sweat, but I’m not really supposed to do that anymore because of injuries,” she said.

Despite missing out on the activity she prefers, Christie said she realized over ten years ago while performing in the Broadway show Chicago that using her arms during a workout helped get her heart rate going.

“When I was doing [the musical] Chicago I noticed that the second you do any activity and you add your arms as though you’re dancing, it revs you up,” she shared.

“Whether it’s walking down the beach and moving your arms like you’re swimming, or picking up rocks and walking with them, you really start sweating and breathing heavily.”

As far as her eating habits go, Christie has been a vegetarian since she was 13 and currently touts a rainbow diet for her health.

“For lunch, I go into greens and do a salad, then add a protein like a bean or nuts. Dinner is more of the same except maybe I’ll put my vegetables on a bean pasta, rice, grain, or quinoa.”