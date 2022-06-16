Christie Brinkley pantless shows off long legs

Christie Brinkley ditches her pants in a garden share. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Christie Brinkley turned 68 in February, but the supermodel looks better than ever.

Christie is enjoying paradise in Turks and Caicos and blessing her followers with some photos from her stay.

The ageless beauty was sure to protect her skin, which is one of her secrets to endless youth. She sat in a garden, posed for a photo, and made a joke.

Christie, one of the top supermodels from the nineties, broke out some tried and true poses from her model past.

Christie Brinkley displays mile-long legs in a pantless display

Christie oozed happiness in her latest share from vacation. She protected her beauty with a stylish sun hat covering her face from UV rays.

Christie smiled widely, appearing cheerful as she looked at the camera with a bare, fresh face. Her long blonde hair looked wet at the ends as if she had just taken a dip in the water.

She wore a white tunic with pink stitching and a hem that ended at her thighs. The tunic featured a criss-cross over the chest with tassels that fell to the waist.

Christie sat on a landscaped stone wall with large shells on both sides of her and extended one leg in a model pose to show sand-covered feet. Christie held a hibiscus flower to her ear and referenced the pose in her caption with a silly pun. She swapped the flower for a seashell and used that as a prop next to her ear.

Christie wore a hand-woven, colorful bag on her hip.

She wrote in the caption, “Hi biscus‼️🌺Hello‼️🌺 A corny gardeners joke and a quick stop to admire the flowers before jumping on the boat! Wishing you all a joyful day.”

Christie Brinkley’s diet includes tasting the rainbow

Christie Brinkley’s youthful appearance is a sight to behold, and the model attributes her slow aging to lifestyle and diet. Christie tries to consume foods of as many natural colors as possible, using vibrant fruits and vegetables to supplement her grains and legumes.

She also ensures her family eats the same way. She shared with The Cut, “I’ve always fed my children, my family, and myself a rainbow of color a day. For lunch, I go into greens and do a salad, then add a protein like a bean or nuts. Dinner is more of the same except maybe I’ll put my vegetables on a bean pasta, rice, grain, or quinoa.”

Additionally, she has been a vegetarian for most of her life. Christie revealed, “I became a vegetarian when I was about 13. I started reading books right away because I knew that I had to replace the protein and figure out what to do.”

She also tried other diets but has not wavered in her meat-free lifestyle. “Over the years, I’ve been a vegan, I’ve been a macrobiotic, I’ve been a Lacto-Ovo. The one constant since the day I stopped eating meat was that I haven’t eaten any red meat or fowl.”

Christie’s lifestyle choices are working as she continues to be an inspiration for women.