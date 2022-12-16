Christie Brinkley is beautiful in a dark purple gown. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Raoul Gatchalian/StarMaxWorldwide

Christie Brinkley is a leggy bombshell as she stuns in a purple dress and shares her Christmas gift recommendation.

The stunning model maintains the slender model physique that had her appear in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issues for three consecutive years from 1979.

Brinkley shared a stunning throwback photo with her 810,000 Instagram followers in which she is pictured posing with Santa in a high-slit purple dress.

In the photo, she had her long blonde hair styled with a deep side part and wore red lipstick with matching nails.

The 68-year-old model recommended Bellissima Prosecco & Wines, which is her zero-sugar Italian sparkling wine brand.

“That better be organic, zero sugar @bellissimaprosecco in that bag Santa, for a truly grape Christmas‼️🍇🍾🥂⛄️❄️ Ho Ho Ho!” she wrote in the caption.

She continued, “Remember today is a gift , thats why it’s called the present Don’t stress shop, we’re here for you ..buy a bottle and share the gift of time with a friend ! Cheers!”

Christie Brinkley shares her anti-aging diet with Sarkara Life meals

Christie is known for her promotion of healthy living and its contribution to her age-defying looks.

In 1983, Brinkley wrote and illustrated a book, Christie Brinkley’s Outdoor Beauty and Fitness Book, which hit The New York Times bestseller list.

The model and entrepreneur recommended Sarkara Life, which delivers organic, plant-rich meals and creates eating plans.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Christie said that she stopped eating meat when she was 13 years old.

She discouraged dieting which she refers to as “deny-eating” and encouraged her followers to make healthy choices with their food.

“I am grateful to @sakaralife for creating meal plans that make healthy eating easy and fun! Fun because every meal has introduced me to new superfoods that boost energy and moods. I love that!”

She recommended waffles for breakfast, made with ingredients such as chia and coconut protein for a healthy yet tasty breakfast.

Christie Brinkley reunites with Chevy Chase and Beverly D’Angelo

The misadventures of the Griswold started with the 1983 movie National Lampoon’s Vacation.

Chevy Chase, Christie Brinkley, and Beverly D’Angelo reunited almost four decades after the release of the first film, in which the three actors starred.

The trio was all smiles as linked up before attending the Steele City comic con event in Pennsylvania.

It appears that the three amigos have stayed friends over the years and all appear in good spirits.