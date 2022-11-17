Christie Brinkley arrives at the Entertainment Weekly Pre-Emmy Party in September 2019. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Christie Brinkley looked stunning as she wowed her followers with a throwback from a magazine shoot in 1984.

The model and actress looked gorgeous in the images from Harpers Bazaar US that she shot with the renowned photographer Patrick Demarchelier while in St Barths.

The photograph shows a 30-year-old Christie, wearing a primary-colored two-piece swimsuit, with a bandeau top and high-cut briefs as she posed on rocks and showed off her amazing figure.

The editorial was titled A Fabulous Body At Any Age, which prompted Christie to question whether this is still true today.

She posed the question in a caption to her 806k Instagram followers, saying, “This photo was part of a cover story for @harpersbazaarus titled ‘A Fabulous Body at Any Age,’ and it made me wonder, is it possible to have a fabulous body at 68?”

She went on to explain how having a fabulous body has nothing to do with looks, saying, “Now at 68 I understand that a fabulous body has nothing to do with the size of my hips or thighs, it’s the fact that my hips carried three babies, and are still hiking biking swimming and swiveling thanks to medical science, and a hip replacement I can still do all the things I love doing and what’s more fabulous than that!?!”

Christie Brinkley enjoys the fall leaves

Christie still looks fabulous at the age of 68. She recently posed on a carpet of yellow leaves that had fallen from a tree in her yard during a perfect fall day.

The images show her wearing dark jeans, a sweater, a military-style jacket paired with brown Chelsea boots, and a matching handbag.

She threw leaves around, clearly enjoying her autumnal photo opportunity.

She captioned her Reel with the lyrics to Coldplay’s Yellow, which was the perfect song choice for her surroundings!

Christie Brinkley promotes Sacred and Divine candles

Christie recently promoted her daughter Sailor’s candle collection, Sacred and Divine.

The spiritual collection is based on angel numbers, with each candle focusing on a different intention, such as manifestation, luck, and abundance.

The Sacred and Divine website explains, “In numerology, angel numbers are a repetitive sequence of digits that manifest to convey a divine message.”

Christie posted to promote her daughter’s venture, urging her followers to buy the candles as gifts over the festive season.

The candles are available on the Sacred and Divine website and currently retail for $45.