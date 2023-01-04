Christie Brinkley is glowing in gorgeous pink swimwear for Turks and Caicos getaway

Christie Brinkley pictured arriving on the pink carpet for Barbie Celebrates the 50th Anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in New York CityPic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Christie Brinkley welcomed the new year in Turks and Caicos in a new photo in which she showed her killer legs in a pink swimsuit.

The 68-year-old model also made an announcement to her fans about her Bellisma Prosecco brand, which offers zero sugar and organic champagne

Brinkley relaxed on a yacht as she posed for the stunning photos to welcome the new year.

The pink swimsuit hugged her slender figure and she added a light kimono-style coverup and colorful bucket hat to complete the look.

“Happy New Year from Turks & Caicos! May 2023 be full of happy days from sunrise to sunset! I also want to let you know I’ll be on @qvc tomorrow from my home here on Parrot Cay we call Lucky House’” she wrote in the caption, continuing:

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I ‘ll be on around 5:30 with a very special offer on my #zerosugar #organic @bellissimaprosecco so you can stick to your New Year New You resolution even while celebrating with friends! Here’s to You! Cheers! 🥂🍾.”

How Christie Brinkley stays in shape

Brinkley has maintained a flawless physique for decades and it doesn’t come without working a sweat in the gym.

In an interview with The Cut, the model said she attends spin class or performs weightlifting exercises.

She told the outlet that running was her favorite way to burn calories but she isn’t supposed to run due to injuries.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover star also gets in a workout anytime she can with multitasking.

Brinkley explained how she gets creative, telling the outlet that she does leg lifts when brushing her teeth, or variations of squats when drying her hair.

As for her eating habits, the model has been vegetarian since the age of 13.

She told The Cut that she goes for one of the colors of the rainbow a day when it comes to her diet. For lunch, she eats greens and a salad, then adds beans or nuts for protein like a bean or nuts.

An example of her dinner can include vegetables on a bean pasta, rice, grain, or quinoa.

Christie Brinkley shares a throwback photo with her daughter Alexa Ray Joel

Brinkley shared an adorable throwback photo with her now-37-year-old daughter Alexa Ray Joel as a baby. In the photo, Christie rocked a red dress as she held her baby girl for the cute snap.

Alexa is a singer and the model shares her with her former husband, Billy Joel. Brinkley has been married four times and is a mother to three children: Alexa Ray Joel, Jack Paris Brinkley Cook, and Sailor Brinkley Cook.