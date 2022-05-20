Christie Brinkley is a wildcat in swimsuit for ‘roaring good time’ throwback

Chrisitie Brinkley threw it all the way back to her late twenties, posting an eye-catching snap of herself wearing a one-piece with a snarling cat on the front. ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Christie Brinkley is a name that likely most of the world is familiar with, having first been spotted around the age of 18 while at a post office in Paris before catapulting into stardom with a record-breaking three consecutive Sports Illustrated covers in her very early 20s.

While the model’s career in the spotlight has simmered down a bit over the years, Christie still rocks the modeling world to this day at the age of 68, along with gracing the stage of the popular hit reality series The Masked Singer, from which she was eliminated just this spring during the show’s seventh season.

Boasting an incredible continuing career and hitting the tabloids for two of her former marriages to Billy Joel and Peter Cook, respectively, Christie has continued to grace the web with her presence as she maintains her busy Instagram account.

Though largely hosting a variety of more demure shots in summery dresses, Christie recently caught her fans’ attention with a super sexy throwback pic to a time when she wore a particular one-piece that nearly jumped off the page.

Christie Brinkley wows in a wildcat one-piece swimsuit for sexy throwback snap

Christie had her followers doing double-takes today when she mixed up her usual Instagram routine by tossing in a sensual throwback pic of herself rocking a one-of-a-kind swimsuit.

Captioning the shot with, “My Roaring 20’s ..27 to be precise…Time flies, so get out there and have a roaring good time!” Christie was the epitome of a classic pin-up girl from the 80’s, sending off some major Raquel Welch vibes with her seductive posing.

The mother of three, daughters Alexa Ray Joel and Sailor Brinkley Cook and son Jack Paris Brinkley Cook, donned a unique swimsuit for the shot, which Christie said was taken during the filming of the HBO modeling special Beautiful Baby, Beautiful. The special also featured supermodel Janice Dickinson, actress Rene Russo, model Jerry Hall, and supermodel Iman.

Sign up for our newsletter!

A splashy wildcat photo was emblazoned across the entire front of the one-piece, its mouth open in an apparent hiss as its teeth showed, its eyes going over the bust area.

The snap had a brownish/black-and-white hue to it so that no other colors were visible, making the photo that much more eye-catching.

Fans had a lot to say about Christie’s wildcat throwback

Fans of the model had a lot to say about the sexy pic and they didn’t hesitate to share their thoughts with her.

“🔥Uptown Girl🔥,” wrote one person as they seamlessly referenced Billy Joel’s iconic song by the same name, which he wrote as a dedication to Christie during their relationship.

Others chimed in to tell Christie she still has it, adding, “And roaring you did…. You were and still are the most gorgeous ❤️❤️❤️,” and, “The first time I saw you was in the Griswolds! I just watched the movie yesterday) you are very beautiful there, as you are now!❤️.”

Pic credit: @christiebrinkley/Instagram

In her private life, Christie made waves when she started dating John Mellencamp not long after his split from long-time love Meg Ryan but the pair broke up a few years ago after just one year of dating.

Christie currently spends most of her time in the Hamptons.