Christie Brinkley in sexy swimsuit dances on beach

Christie Brinkley got the world’s attention for all the right reasons when she shared a short video clip of herself frolicking on the beachside in a tight-fitting swimsuit. ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Christie Brinkley took to the ocean side to share a very important message to her fans.

The 68-year-old former magazine and runway model made a splash on social media when she posted a message about caring for the oceans and she certainly got the attention she was hoping for in more ways than one.

Rocking a tight blue one-piece with a white, open-faced cover-up, Christie had her followers taking heed of her point as well as fully reveling in her still-toned physique as she nears 70.

Christie rocked a one-piece while dancing on the beach

Just a few short days ago, Christie posted the clip that has now garnered tons of focus, showing off her body as she hopped gaily across the rocky edge of the ocean, frolicking lightly among the shallow pools of water that had collected there.

With her deep-green swim attire popping out against the backdrop of the more mellow-toned seas behind her, Christie made sure she had everyone’s focus as she captioned the video with a post that was dear to her heart.

“People ask: Why should I care about the ocean? Because the ocean is the cornerstone of earth’s life support system, it shapes climate and weather,” she penned next to the clip.

“It holds most of life on earth. 97% of earth’s water is there. It’s the blue heart of the planet – we should take care of our heart. It’s what makes life possible for us. We still have a really good chance to make things better than they are. They won’t get better unless we take the action and inspire others to do the same thing. No one is without power. Everybody has the capacity to do something.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Fans rushed to support Christie’s latest message

Christie’s followers seemed to be in full support of the model’s point, taking to her comment section to voice their own opinions.

“🐚🦪🦀Shell we dance by the ocean? For Shore ! 🌊🌊🐬🐬 💃🏼💃🏼🩱” someone hilariously punned alongside the clip.

Pic credit: @christiebrinkley/Instagram

“So many reasons to make a commotion about our oceans Christie 🙌 incredible creatures , feature below and keep us enthralled by their beauty and magic 🐟🐬🐙🐚🐠🐡🐳 [Thank you] for inspiring and educating 🙏🌏💚💙💚,” said someone else who appeared to be enthusiastic about the beauty’s message and cause.

Other fans made sure to note Christie’s display of her toned physique, penning their tributes to her in the form of massive compliments.

Pic credit: @christiebrinkley/Instagram

“Damn! Hmmm 🤔 Christie Brinkley knows how to bring it!” wrote one person, with two others echoing the sentiment as they wrote “You are so gorgeous Christie and adore your caring personality of all beautiful things on earth 🌍💙🌊🐚🐠🦞🌊💙🌍,” and “Your more beautiful than that ocean😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍.”