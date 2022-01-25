Christie Brinkley glows in stunning new side-by-side swimsuit pic, wearing a see-through mesh one-piece

Christie Brinkley showed off her incredible physique while posting a pic of her early modeling days. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Christie Brinkley has got it going on!

The former model, 67, had the internet shook when she shared side-by-side photos of herself donning sexy swimwear in her early modeling days and recently.

The beauty, who doesn’t shy away from posing in a bikini, posted the photo earlier this week with an inspiring caption next to the glowing snaps.

Christie Brinkley rocked a mesh swimsuit for a gorgeous new photo

Christie praised Sports Illustrated for their ever-changing concept of what beauty means as she put a throwback snap to her 1970’s modeling days next to a pic of herself recently wearing an even more revealing suit than she did in the original photo.

“I worked with @siswim from the 1970’s till I’m ALMOST 70… and I appreciate and applaud their ever expanding embrace of women …showing the world that when a woman feels beautiful she IS BEAUTIFUL!” she wrote on her page.

“When a women opens a magazine and sees someone like herself that may be all she needs to build her self esteem and boost her confidence!…Confidence kindness and love are the most beautiful things you’ve ever published. Congratulations and thank you for your new initiative #payforchange @si_swimsuit true success brings others along ,lifts others up.. and that has become your footprint in the sand.. what a beautiful legacy!” she concluded.

The sexy post garnered a lot of attention from fans and stars alike, with actress Sharon Stone saying, “We’re older not crumbly 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

Other followers wrote awe-struck replies, saying, “70 where?? 🔥🔥🔥,” “She’s amazing!!!!!” and “Wowzers!!!”

Pic credit: @christiebrinkley/Instagram

Christie doesn’t hesitate to show off her physique

The former Dancing With the Stars cast member chose a jaw-dropping, black mesh one-piece for her comparison shot, looking as stunning as she did in her 20s.

The sexy suit was made entirely of see-through material. It featured a plunging neckline accentuated by skin-revealing strips of solid black fabric that crisscrossed over her shoulders and chest area.

A smaller cut-out underneath the solid bra-like cups added some extra pizzazz to the piece and really made Christie a vision.

Before sharing her side-by-side shot, Christie donned a tiny black bikini for a mirror selfie.

The model puckered her lips up and held a lip gloss brush up to her pout while posing full-frontal for the camera and showing off her incredibly fit physique.

Christie got fans abuzz earlier this month when she posted an Instagram pic with the caption, “Happy New Year 2022 I have big plans for you!” as she mentioned wanting to learn a new language, take in some ocean time, explore nature, and more.

Followers of the former CoverGirl will surely eagerly await more news of Christie’s adventures as well as hope for more sizzling snaps on her Instagram page.