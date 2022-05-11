Christie Brinkley folds leg in floral slit sundress

Christie Brinkley smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Christie Brinkley is proving she’s 100% still got it at 68. The legendary model and Sports Illustrated bombshell is fresh from thrilling her 700,000+ Instagram followers, going summery and floral, and flashing her famous pins all at once.

Posting earlier this week, the blonde posed from an attractive terrace filled with potted plants and greenery, confirming she was hanging out at her greenhouse.

Christie Brinkley wows at 68

In her opening photo, Christie sizzled as she sent out a cute smile while folding a leg and modeling a slit maxi dress in multicolor floral prints. The busy number came low cut and sleeveless, with Brinkley accessorizing her look via a white knit and tassel accent bolero – perfect for summer.

Also rocking a striped bucket hat as she flashed her pearly whites, the Dancing With the Stars alum made it leg game strong as she showed off her flowers with the rest of the gallery, including sun-drenched shots of her garden plus her fancy-looking greenhouse.

“My greenhouse looked like this on the day I showed @hellomagus around my historic home sweet home #towerhillli. ( the video tour is a few post back ),” she began in her caption.

“But swipe 👈🏼to see my gorgeous flowers now‼️And TODAY is the day we empty the #greenhouse and give each flower a new place to blossom and shine. I’m excited to find the perfect spot for every pot! Hope you all” Bloom Where You’re Planted” ‼️🌼🌸🌺🌷🌷🌼🌸🌺🌷🌷” Christie added. Showing she’s got a good heart and that her Bellissima drinks brand has its eye on the planet, she concluded:



“✨PS we will plant a tree for every bottle sold of my #betterforyou #betterforthplanet @bellissimaprosecco sold thru @splashwines #organicwine #organicgarden Nobody needs chemicals‼️”

Christie Brinkley knows you’ve got a drinks budget

Christie’s prosecco label stems from her own passion for making fancy champagne affordable.

“I love the idea of Prosecco for its affordability, and Prosecco is a great drink that mixes with lots of different alcohols to make wonderful cocktails that still have the effervescence to make it special. And, let’s face it, who doesn’t love it when you hear the cork pop? It just says “celebration!” she told Wine Enthusiast.

Noting her meat-free lifestyle, Brinkley also revealed: “I am a lifelong vegetarian, and I always seek out organic produce for my meals. I am proud that the choices I have made are also choices that benefit our planet… From the vegetable dyes we use on the recycled cardboard crates, to our packing and shipping materials, we are mindful of our environmental footprint and that makes me very proud.”