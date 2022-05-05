Christie Brinkley flawless in white swimsuit with wet hair

Christie Brinkley smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Christie Brinkley is showing the 20-somethings they can shove it as she stuns in a strappy white swimsuit and enjoys an ocean moment by rocks. The Sports Illustrated bombshell is looking fabulous at 68 – unsurprisingly, fans still can’t get over the fact that she’s approaching 70.

In new photos shared to her Instagram this week, the legendary model went “shady lady” as she sat amid crystal-clear waters and under a shading rock, making her post a safety one about skincare and sunscreen, also impressing her army of followers.

Christie Brinkley stuns in swimsuit at 68

All smiles as she sat with her legs up to her chest, the blonde stunned in her skintight one-piece, showing off her toned legs and trim waist, plus a makeup-free face.

Clearly fresh from a swim, Christie appeared wet-haired, with further photos seeing her playing a little hide and seek with the camera as she allowed the natural craggy rocks to tower over her.

The sheltered positioning was kind of the point as Brinkley took to her caption and wrote:

“Shady Lady! My new favorite way to protect my skin from the damaging rays of the sun…just duck under the edge of a deserted island! Faux tanner, SPF 50, a broad brim hat, rash guards, shirts are a must… but this Island is my new favorite way to protect my skin! . #sunprotection #spf”

Christie Brinkley has advice for ‘when you eat too much’

There’s been plenty of beach action on Christie’s Instagram this past week. Five days ago, the Michigan native joked around with a beach workout while in bike shorts and a crop top, telling fans:

“When you eat too much at 68, it’s not as easy to lose the weight, so here’s a tip that’s tried and true, that will make you feel like your best you, Avoid the sugar and do exercise, it’s not about the size of your thighs, Vibrant good health will be your prize! 🌴🌺🌸🦋💕 Reminder this month when you buy a bottle, you’ll put planting trees into full throttle!”

Here, the star was promoting Bellissima prosecco, a brand she helped develop and launched back in 2020. Brinkley isn’t the only celebrity with a drinks line. Former Bravo star Bethenny Frankel has enjoyed success with her Skinnygirl cocktails line, model Kendall Jenner has her 818 tequila brand, and Gossip Girl star Blake Lively has gotten into the non-alcoholic spritzer business.