Christie Brinkley is known as one of the most beautiful women of all time, and at 68 years old she still proves why she has retained that title throughout her life and career.

The blonde bombshell rose to fame in the 80s and 90s during the era of the supermodel along with Elle Macpherson, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, Kate Moss, and Naomi Campbell, and since then she has channeled that fame into a thriving social media following and businesses.

In her most recent Instagram Story, Christie showed off her incredibly fit physique in a bright red one-piece swimsuit as she took a bike ride.

She sat on her adorable blue bike in front of a bush full of flowers and accessorized with a straw hat, red button-down, and a tie around her middle to accentuate her waist.

Christie smiled wide, happy to be out in the sunshine, though the temperatures apparently weren’t agreeable as she wrote, “It’s freezing here in the Northeast so I’m going to take a spin class! Move it or Rust!”

The supermodel has proved she is absolutely right and judging by her age-defying figure she is someone to listen to when it comes to health.

Christie has posted previous pictures of herself in the stunning red one-piece swimsuit to Instagram in the past, having worn it on January 9th for a short stroll on the beach.

She looked as if she was living her best life as she smiled big for the camera, showing off her toned legs and sensational physique.

In her caption, she gave her followers tips about self-care and tried to motivate them to be healthy writing, “You know how you get busy and you don’t make time for yourself…. Well, don’t do that.” She listed several ways to get out of the house and get moving and also claimed that getting a massage made her feel like a new person.

In a later post, Christie was seen in a video clip on the bike in the same red swimsuit touching a tree in the bright sunshine, enjoying some time in Parrot Cay.

She told followers that not only is biking a great way to get exercise but, “you just see so much more when you ride a bike …even your own neighborhood comes alive on a bike!”

Christie’s favorite beauty product is The Facial Instant Sculpting Wand from SBLA

Christie is an ambassador and partnered with SBLA Beauty, and is a huge fan of their anti-aging products, including the face wand.

In August, she shared her morning routine, and when she’s straight out of the shower she applies The Facial Instant Sculpting Wand, which costs $84.

It’s basically, as the website says, “a mini facelift in a wand,” that focuses on the parts of your face that age the fastest. It measures out one dose every time you use it, with 100 doses per wand.

In her video, Christie rubbed it around her eyes, and told followers, “I use my SBLA facial instant sculpting wand and as you can see, I have a lot of sun damage.”