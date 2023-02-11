Christie Brinkley went vintage in an 80s Ralph Lauren bathing suit as she opened up about her life.

The American model recently turned 69 and has maintained her stunning figure for decades.

In a recent social media post, Brinkley offered words of encouragement to her followers as she embraced the cold by riding a bicycle to a spin class.

In a new snap shared on Instagram, Brinkley smiled as she posed with her bicycle with a picturesque beach for a backdrop.

She stunned in the blue Ralph Lauren swimsuit and added a cute bucket to complete the look.

In the caption, she lamented on how time flies when you’re having fun, writing, “My bathing suit is from the 80’s and in the blink of an eye, a decade can pass and I’ll be pushing 80 …because time flies when you’re having fun and I am “WHEELY” having a great time! 🤣😜.”

She then offered her Instagram followers words of advice about making their time fun as joy aids in good health.

Christie Brinkley shows off Lucky House property

Brinkley looked cheerful as she enjoyed her beachfront estate in Turks and Caicos.

In the IG photo, she rocked dark sunshades, bikini bottoms, and a green shirt, adding the caption, “I’m walking on clouds! @luckyhouseparrotcay 🌤️.”

The model and entrepreneur owns Lucky House, which has a view of the Caribbean Sea, a private infinity pool, direct access to the ocean, and an outdoor sundeck with lounges.

The three-bedroom villa she rents out includes indoor and outdoor showers and butler service.

Brinkley has an estimated net worth between $80 to $100 million due to her successful modeling career and vast real estate empire, which includes property in the Hamptons.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model shared more snaps from Lucky House in a different IG post and captured a rainbow in one of the photos.

Christie Brinkley celebrates turning 69 with a magazines cover carousel

Brinkley commented and shared some of her milestone magazine cover photos in an Instagram post marking her 69 birthday, which she celebrated on February 2.

She noted how her age was frequently added to cover stories due to her youthful appearance and reminded her IG followers she wrote in her book, Timeless Beauty, about the importance of nutrition and exercise.

Brinkley declared, “Those days of hiding our age are over!” in the caption, expressing her gratitude for turning 69 with her health and mental well-being.

The beauty has followed a healthy diet since childhood. She became a vegetarian at 12 and is an avid fitness advocate.

Her active lifestyle includes bodyweight training, weightlifting, cycling, and dance class to keep things interesting.