Christie Brinkley celebrated the MLB Opening Day with a sizzling topless throwback.

The fashion model posed in a 1996 Pinnacle photo card wearing just tiny denim shorts while flashing a wide smile.

For the beach photo, Christie posed with her hand in her hair and held a large black book across her chest with the other.

In the caption of the Instagram share, the model told the story behind the throwback post.

“To celebrate Baseball’s Opening Day Today,I’m throwing it back to the time I was hired as a photographer by Pinnacle Baseball Card Company to take the pictures of the two teams that made the World Series Final Game, she wrote, continuing:

“the Indians, now called @cleguardians and the @braves Swipe to see my personal favorite card of Albert Belle SMILING as he’s holding my baby @jackbrinkleycook!”

Christie gave a deep dive into her history with the MLB and her pinnacle cards over on the Major League Baseball website.

Christie Brinkley shares her laser skincare routine

Christie went makeup free to show how she treats her hyperpigmented spots due to her love of spending time in the sun.

In the caption of the clip, Christie gave her IG followers advice about skincare and the potential health effects of tanning.

“I wanted to share my #selfcare #laser adventure with all of you, because it’s great to know if something bothers you there’s probably a laser for it. And even if it’s a cosmetic choice it may be beneficial to the health of your skin, she wrote, continuing:

“I may joke around in the video, but if you’re a beach bum like me doing annual body scans for skin cancer is no joke. “

She collaborated with Dr. Robert Anolik, who recommended sunscreen and gave the stunning model a laser treatment to trigger an immune response and improve her skin.

Christie got candid about her sun damage in the educational video, which breaks down how different lasers target specific skin issues.

She also showed what it is like getting the laser treatment in the clip in which she appeared relaxed.

Christie Brinkley wears a plunging robe for Bellissima Prosecco & Wines

Christie shared a sizzling snap to promote her Bellissima Prosecco earlier this year for Global Drink Wine Day.

She flashed a huge smile with a bottle in hand as she wore a blue robe which she accessorized with gold hoop earrings.

Bellissima Prosecco & Wines are made with organic grapes and are certified vegan.

Her brand offers zero-sugar beverages for a healthy choice of wine.