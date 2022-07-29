Christie Brinkley, 68, stuns in plunging swimsuit by the pool

Christie Brinkley arrives on the pink carpet for Barbie’s 50th Anniversary. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Christie Brinkley proves that she’s still got the ‘it’ factor as she lounges in a swimsuit for a photoshoot.

Her modeling career has spanned many decades and she is one of the most recognizable models in the world.

As the summer weather continues, Christie Brinkley is getting some sun in her latest photoshoot.

Brinkley gained international fame gracing the covers of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issues since the late 70s.

Her popularity led to her publication on three consecutive covers in 1979, 1980, and 1981.

Brinkley signed a record-breaking 25-year contract with cosmetic brand CoverGirl.

She has appeared on numerous magazine covers and continues to attract high-profile modeling deals at 68 years of age.

Christie Brinkley stuns in a swimsuit for a magazine

Christie shares a stunning photo wearing a purple swimsuit along with a headscarf to complete the elegant look.

“Ta Ta for now! 😜,” she wrote in the caption of the photo, tagging Social Life Magazine. Brinkley has graced the cover of the luxury lifestyle magazine several times.

Last week, she shared another cover with the magazine with another elegant picture.

“Here’s to a happy bubbly Social Life and a Bellissima Summer‼️,” she wrote in the caption, continuing:

“Many thanks to my whole wonderful @sociallifemagazine team for the beautifully written profile by the radiant, engaging, and illuminating wordsmith @devorah_rose and for the fun and fiery shots by the super talent @wattsupphoto (I’ve wanted to work with him for quite some time! )”

She shouted out to the team behind the camera who worked with her on the July 2022 issue, saying, “And with styling by @xgabriela I was really thrilled with the shots! Always grateful for @mitchbarry for my beachy hair and @sandylinter for my resting beach face 😜Pick up a copy, out now, for a great beach read‼️”

Christie Brinkley reveals which ‘handsome’ man she would stay on a deserted island with

In an interview with the Social Life Magazine, via PageSix, Brinkley was asked which “handsome celebrity” she would want to be stuck on a deserted island with, and the single model gave a very practical answer:

“Well, Bear Grylls because he would take good care of us, “ she said.

Christie also said she hopes the British survivalist television star “would have a great sense of humor and zest for life.”

When asked about her current relationship status, Brinkley revealed that she is single and not actively looking for a relationship but is open to one.

Don’t go looking for Brinkley on any dating apps as the supermodel is not a fan of them.