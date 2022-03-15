Christie Brinkley, 68, looks ageless and ‘grateful’ in a blue swimsuit at the beach

Christie Brinkley looks ageless and ‘grateful’ in blue swimsuit at the beach. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Christie Brinkley has shown that age is just a number.

The 68-year-old supermodel showed off her figure in a swimsuit while on the beach.

She also gave insight into the diet that keeps her fit.

Christie Brinkley showed off beach bod

Christie took to Instagram to post a photo of herself in a blue one-piece swimsuit at the beach.

In the photo, she was also wearing sunglasses and had a straw hat tied around her neck as she looked up to the sky.

She was seen ankle-deep, walking in shallow water, with a bright blue sky above her.

She captioned the photo: “Grateful!”

According to the Daily Mail, Christie was likely at her second home in the Caribbean. Her primary residence is in the New York area.

Christie Brinkley revealed her diet

In her Instagram Stories, the supermodel broke down her diet, which consists mainly of fresh fruit.

In one post, she shared a photo of freshly cut papaya with greens on top.

She wrote, “My neighbors grew this papaya! Look at the rich color! I’m planting the seeds from this papaya!”

In another post, she showed off her breakfast, which consisted of blueberries, raspberries, and other fruit, along with chia seeds.

She wrote, “Today’s breakfast! Chia seeds really fill you up fast, great source of fiber and quercetin, an antioxidant that can reduce your risk of developing several health conditions including heart disease!”

Her final post about her diet was blueberries and raspberries over chia seeds mixed with ‘milk replacement’ and pecans on top.

“Easy to make too just put 2 tablespoons of chia seeds for every half cup of your milk replacement of choice. I love it made with coconut milk or Oatmilk. Just pop it in the fridge and it will puff up. Ta Da! Add fruit dribble with honey if you have a sweet tooth.”

Christie Brinkley opened up about aging

Last month, Brinkley opened up about why the term “aging gracefully” should be about more than just looks.

Her expression was a response to an article that included her in a list of celebrities over 50 who “prove” that “being older is attractive.”

While the article was meant to empower aging women, Brinkley was concerned it focused too much on a woman’s ability to maintain a youthful appearance.

“Even the expression ‘aging gracefully’ should not be about one’s looks but about the attitude and energy one offers the world,” Brinkley wrote in her Instagram post. “Looking good is a by product of feeling great and showing up in the world with a heart full of good intentions, and good energy!”