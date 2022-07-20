Christie Brinkley, 68, in black swimsuit defies age for Social Life

Christie Brinkley is back in a swimsuit for a magazine cover. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Christie Brinkley’s decades-long career is still going strong and doesn’t look like it will be ending any time soon.

The former Sports Illustrated model and face of CoverGirl is back on the cover of a magazine as she poses for Social Life.

The blonde bombshell shared the news with her 794,000 followers on Instagram, and though the likes on her posts are private, she has surely gained thousands of likes on her recent profile.

She opened her latest post, “Here’s to a happy bubbly Social Life and a Bellissima Summer!!”

The July 2022 issue focuses on Christie in the Hamptons, and the model is the essence of elegance in the photo.

Posing poolside, she offers a grin to the camera as she lounges in a black swimsuit and cream cover-up, holding a glass of wine or champagne in her hand.

Christie Brinkley goes poolside in black swimsuit

She added additional details in her caption, continuing, “Many thanks to my whole wonderful [Social Life magazine] team for the beautifully written profile by the radiant, engaging, and illuminating wordsmith [Devorah Rose] and for the fun and fiery shots by the super talent [photographer Ben Watts](I’ve wanted to work with him for quite some time! ) And with styling by [Gabriela Langone] I was really thrilled with the shots! Always grateful for [Mitch Barry] for my beachy hair and [Sandy Linter] for my resting beach face [winking with tongue out emoji] Pick up a copy, out now, for a great beach read!!”

Christie Brinkley has been on a journey of loving her life and living simultaneously, which is almost visible in her photos.

Nevertheless, questions about romance keep popping up for the former CoverGirl face.

Christie Brinkley dishes on her love life

Christie was rather tight-lipped when speaking of her social life and romantic endeavors but revealed the real love of her life.

“My love life is that I love life. The love of my life is my life,” she told the outlet. Though she was teasing, it seems to be somewhat true. She loves her life.

However, she did reveal the celebrity she would want to be on a deserted island with as well, so there isn’t hope lost for anyone seeking romance with Christie.

As for her deserted island partner, she revealed, “Bear Grylls because he would take good care of us.”

She wants to go sailing for her dream date, and her ideal man “would have a great sense of humor and zest for life.”

For now, she offers love advice to her kids. “I tell them you need laughter and trust. The type of trust you can only have with someone who is willing to go through the ups and downs with you. And of course, romance!”