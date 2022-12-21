Chrissy Teigen’s due date looming as she shows off baby bump in a black bikini

Chrissy Teigen shared another baby bump photo as her due date approaches. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Dennis Van Tine/StarMaxWorldwide

With 2022 drawing to a close, Chrissy Teigen’s due date is getting extremely close, and she reminded her fans of the fast-approaching date with another baby bump photo update.

The 37-year-old model and TV personality first announced she was expecting another child with her husband, John Legend, in August. It is estimated that her due date is in January or February.

Teigen showed off her growing baby bump with a beach photo. In the photo, she posed ankle-deep in water and wore a black bikini with a black jacket pushed below her shoulders.

Her son, Miles, was also spotted in the photo, playing in the shallow water as Teigen looked on. Both of them were in their swimsuits and seemingly enjoying the sunny beach day.

In her caption, Teigen joked that maybe she could model for “storks illustrated” instead of Sports Illustrated.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She quickly racked up hundreds of comments as her supporters laughed at her humor and urged her to “hang in there” as she approaches the “home stretch” of her pregnancy.

Chrissy Teigen clapped back at pregnancy critics

Teigen’s latest update on her growing baby bump comes just days after she responded to some critics of her pregnancy.

She revealed in a social media post that she had seen insensitive comments complaining about how she has “been pregnant forever.” Teigen clapped back, questioning the commenters, “How do you think I feel?”

She shared the response with another baby bump photo. In the breathtaking photo, she sat on the ledge of a pool with her legs dangling in the water.

She posed in a pink and white bikini with her baby bump bare as she leaned back on her hands and squinted in the sunlight. Behind her was a gorgeous view of the ocean and some mountainous terrain.

Her blunt caption forced viewers to think of how she feels if they, despite not being pregnant, are the ones complaining about how long the pregnancy has been.

After her hilarious response to the comments, she has continued to document her journey and show off her baby bump as she enters the final stages of pregnancy.

Teigen launched a culinary line, Cravings by Chrissy Teigen

While Teigen has been busy with pregnancy and motherhood, that hasn’t stopped her from continuing to work. One of her latest endeavors has been to grow her brand, Cravings by Chrissy Teigen.

Teigen kicked off her culinary brand by publishing her first cookbook, Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat. In 2018, she followed up with Cravings: Hungry for More and released a line of cookware in collaboration with Target.

By 2019, she launched her Cravings by Chrissy Teigen website. The website features recipes, blogs, video tutorials, and a shop to buy her cookware and kitchen accessories.

working on getting the site back up!!! you crashed meeeee pic.twitter.com/bSMkv8Ux14 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 4, 2019

To continue expanding the brand, Teigen recently debuted her Cravings Baking Mixes. The mixes only call for a few ingredients and a pan, making it very easy for consumers to make the sweet treats.

On October 25, Teigen launched three mixes – Chrissy’s Ultimate Banana Bread Mix, Buttermilk Mochi Pancake and Waffle Mix, and Salted White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie Mix. The mixes quickly sold out, but Teigen has been working on replenishing them.

She has also started to collaborate with coffee shops like The Coffee Bean to offer and raise awareness for her baked goods.