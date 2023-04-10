She may be a mother of three, with the youngest being just shy of three months old, but Chrissy Teigen has continued to prove that she knows how to slay any outfit even a short time after welcoming a baby.

As reported by Monsters and Critics yesterday, Chrissy has been turning up the heat as she and her husband, singer John Legend, hit up the streets of Italy for a family vacation.

The Cravings by Chrissy Teigen author and website creator brought her A-game to the getaway, choosing some classy and dazzling attire to go with the Italian backdrop.

In her most recent share, Chrissy went a bit more daring than usual as she showed off a fit physique for a night on the town.

Rocking an all-black ensemble, Chrissy rested one hand on John’s shoulder as the pair appeared to work in a date night without their nearly-seven-year-old daughter Luna, four-year-old son Miles, and baby girl Esti Maxine.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Chrissy made it hard to believe she was sporting a nine-month baby bump just a few short months ago as she posed for a series of snaps clad in an open blazer.

Chrissy Teigen shows off toned abs in an open jacket and a lacy bra

Bringing the glamor to her hotel room’s surroundings, Chrissy looked sensational as she stood close to her husband and sported the thigh-length jacket.

The plunging neckline allowed fans to see that Chrissy’s choice of wear for her upper half consisted solely of a gorgeous, lacy black bra with scalloped edging along the bust.

Chrissy kept her hair pulled up in an elegant messy bun that left tendrils of hair to cascade down around her face.

A silver-sequined skirt adorned her lower half, with black, sheer tights covering her legs and black heels decorating her feet.

In the five-part series of snaps, Chrissy gave followers a good look at her wear for the evening, zooming in for a close-up with John on the elevator, snapping a selfie in the hotel bathroom, and taking off her blazer to grab a shot of herself in just the bra and skirt.

“Sue Ellen Mischke takes Italy,” she captioned the Instagram post, referencing the famous character played by actress Brenda Strong on Seinfeld.

While the star is clearly enjoying her time away from home with her family, Chrissy has also proven herself to be a very dedicated businesswoman with a knack for taking her love of cooking online.

Chrissy Teigen starts up the Cravings by Chrissy Teigen cooking site

Though Chrissy obviously likes to share snippets of her personal life with her whopping 41.4 million followers, the former Sports Illustrated model also ensures that she promotes her cooking-based website from time to time.

Back in February, Chrissy posted that her Cravings by Chrissy Teigen brand was welcoming some brand-new glassware to the line, with the star using her husband to help show off the iridescent items.

A dive into the website shows that Chrissy not only has brought some of her favorite recipes to the web, but she also has branched out into food-related products as well, as evidenced by her glassware post.

“I’ve always been full of ideas, but it wasn’t until I started Cravings that I was able to make them REAL,” Chrissy shared on the About section of the site.

“I love, love, love to problem-solve and create things (whether recipes or products) that make life easier, tastier, cozier, and a little more chill,” she continued, adding that she has been thrilled to have a platform on which to bring her nighttime recipe dreams to life.

“My goal is to help EVERYONE have more fun and get comfortable in the kitchen, with cookware that won’t quit on you when you need it most and cookware that can hold up to all the splatter and spills that only happen when you’re really having fun,” she explained.

Along with hosting a wide variety of free recipes for the populace to use, Chrissy also has a Shop section, where items like glassware and her favorite robes can be found.

Although the glasses she promoted in her February share are not yet available, an iridescent carafe is for sale, going for $30.

The robes Chrissy often wears in online posts run between $88-$128 and come in a range of colors and prints.