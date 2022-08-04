Chrissy Teigen stuns with pregnancy announcement while posing in sheer underpants

Chrissy Teigen announced she is expecting her third child with her husband John Legend following IVF. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BillyBennight/Admedia



Chrissy Teigen shared some huge news with her fans today and she did it in the way she does best.

Hopping on to social media for her first skin-baring snap in a long time, Chrissy warmed up the end of the workday as she proudly showed off an obvious baby bump while posing in a crop top and sheer underwear.

Holding her phone just in front of her so her face could be seen, Chrissy snapped a mirror selfie while revealing the first look at her bare and growing belly.

Keeping her long, brunette tresses down, Chrissy glowed in her tight black top that capped off just under her chest and displayed plenty of legs and hips in her see-through, high-waisted bottoms.

“[The] last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way,” Chrissy began her lengthy and emotional post.

“Every appointment I’ve said to myself, “ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce” but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing,” she continued.

The former Sports Illustrated model concluded her caption with “Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

Chrissy Teigen suffers a mid-pregnancy miscarriage

The news, which had fans and fellow celebs alike cheering for the star, came after some difficult times for Chrissy and her husband, crooner John Legend.

In 2020, Chrissy and John let fans know that they were expecting their third child together and were looking forward to giving their daughter Luna and their son Miles a new sibling.

However, the couple made the heartbreaking announcement later that year that Chrissy had lost the baby at nearly 20 weeks.

Sharing candid snaps of her time at the hospital, Chrissy later wrote an emotional post about her loss, saying, “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough,” as reported by Monsters and Critics.

Chrissy Teigen gets sober and undergoes IVF

After taking lots of time to recover physically and emotionally from the tragic loss of her baby, a boy she and John named Jack, Chrissy decided to give her body a better chance of conceiving again and quit drinking alcohol.

While first admitting that being sober was difficult for her, she persevered and committed to staying the course.

At 8 months of sobriety, Chrissy announced that she had started doing IVF treatments and she and John were keeping their spirits up that they would soon be able to announce the expansion of their family.

Telling Entertainment Tonight at the Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards that she had completed in-vitro fertilization and was “feeling better,” Chrissy seemed to be staying positive about her whole experience.

“These things are very weird for me because I’m so used to getting so hammered at these things,” she said about abstaining from drinking at the event.

“Awards season, I very much connect to enjoying yourself and having champagne, but I also connected with those feelings of immense regret or stupid moments.”

Fans will surely be eager to continue to follow Chrissy’s pregnancy journey and hear the good news when the new bundle arrives.