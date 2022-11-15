Chrissy Teigen stuns in Los Angeles. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Chrissy Teigen is known for having a big personality with tons of outspoken energy, and her infectious attitude is one of the reasons she has millions of social media followers.

When it comes to sharing about her gorgeous house, she doesn’t necessarily shy away from showing off the details.

Chrissy recently let her followers see what her backyard is looking like these days after getting a fabulous outdoor upgrade.

She wore something that most people would only think about wearing inside the privacy of their own bedrooms or bathrooms.

Chrissy sat crisscrossed on a patch of brand-new turf that was just installed near her backyard pool while wearing a fluffy red robe — which appeared to be incredibly comfy and warm.

The red robe had a thick collar that was long enough to be pulled up high enough to hide her face. It also had a long thread of strings around her midsection tied tightly in a bow.

Chrissy Teigen rolls around outside in a red robe

Although the robe was designed with enough fabric to hide the majority of her body, her legs and feet were still easy to see.

The model added a caption that read, “Just got turf in at the office! im allergic to grass so this is very exciting for me. tea parties and picnics abound!! (never not in this robe).”

Chrissy is also enjoying the progression of her current pregnancy these days, and in a separate photo thread, she showed off her growing baby bump to followers. She also shouted out the company she launched that’s dedicated to satisfying anyone who craves delicious foods, sweets, and treats.

Chrissy Teigen loves Cravings by Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy posed in front of an oval-shaped mirror wearing a fluffy purple robe that was sliding off both her shoulders. Underneath, she wore a matching set of undies that highlighted her incredibly round baby bump.

Chrissy‘s black bra paired perfectly with the black underwear she was wearing for the day. She added a caption that said, “our best selling, insanely cozy teddy robes are back in new colors!! in love with this lilac. @cravingsbychrissyteigen is in it’s purple era and I am feelinnnng it.”

Some of the items fans can purchase from Chrissy’s shop include mixing bowl sets, Tex-Mex cookbooks, master class books on how to make homemade pasta, wooden centerpiece serving bowls, flexible silicone tools, ceramic bakeware, oven mitts, and potholders.

Customers can also purchase all-purpose towels, regular kitchen towels, glass serving domes, charcuterie boards, knife sets, nonstick cake pans, popcorn poppers, ice cube trays, pictures, and more.