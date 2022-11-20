Chrissy Teigen stuns in plunging thigh-skimming gold dress

Chrissy Teigen stunned in a skimpy gold dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Chrissy Teigen gave her fans something to talk about besides her growing baby bump as she hinted at an “incredible season” of an unannounced TV show.

The 36-year-old mother of two is expecting another baby with Hollywood icon John Legend, and the world can hardly wait!

She looked incredible while enjoying the “last few weeks of two-kid life” in a thigh-skimming shirt dress made from gold lamé fabric.

Beyond highlighting her beautiful bronze complexion, the figure-flattering ensemble also included a chic belt to accentuate her round belly.

Chrissy set off the plunging dress with a matching pair of strappy sandal stilettos and a black velvet purse.

She wore her lush brunette locks in an elegantly coiffed updo with a few wavy strands left out to frame her pronounced cheekbones.

Chrissy Teigen showed off bare bump to promote Cravings best-selling robes

Chrissy initially launched her brand Cravings to help make cooking enjoyable rather than stressful, and now she’s extending her vision to loungewear.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model shared a mirror selfie showing off her oversized belly in a pale purple robe left open in the front.

Chrissy kept it simple and casual for the photo, rocking a messy bun with a touch of makeup and black lingerie.

She captioned the plush post, “our best selling, insanely cozy teddy robes are back in new colors!! in love with this lilac. @cravingsbychrissyteigen is in it’s purple era and I am feelinnnng it.”

Chrissy Teigen sported polka-dot jumper near end of pregnancy

Chrissy took to Instagram earlier this month with two photos in a black and white polka-dot jumper to mark her upcoming due date.

In the first pic, she could be seen sitting on the ground with both sun-kissed legs outstretched, and the second was a cute mirror selfie with Chrissy holding one hand under her bump.

The gorgeous TV personality added a white knit sweater and fuzzy slippers to complete the cozy getup.

Her thick tresses looked fabulous in loose, cascading waves draped over her shoulders, and she added a pop of mauve lip color with subtle eye makeup.

Chrissy wrote in the caption, “oh dear. we are gettin there.”

It’s been nearly two years since John and Chrissy tragically lost their son Jack at 20 weeks gestation due to pregnancy complications.

Despite the immense heartache they endured, the couple now appears stronger than ever and ready to embrace their new bundle of joy.

So, while it’s still unclear what show Chrissy has been working on lately, she can finally relax into the homestretch of her fourth pregnancy.