Chrissy Teigen is a busy momma these days after welcoming her third child with her husband, John Legend.

The couple officially became a family of five in January when they welcomed their second daughter, Esti Maxine.

Since then, the family has seemingly been settling into a new routine with their newborn. They recently took the leap and headed overseas for a family vacation while John also hosts various concerts.

In a previous post to Instagram, Chrissy shared her nerves about flying over to Europe.

Thankfully, she later updated her followers, letting them know the entire family had made it to their hotel in London ahead of one of John’s shows.

Chrissy and the rest of her fam then made their way to Venice, Italy, where she further documented their outings — and she looked stunning while doing so.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend packed up their kids for a trip to Venice

Over on her Instagram, Chrissy shared a five-part carousel post of moments that were captured while in Venice, Italy.

The first snap found Chrissy and John strolling the Venice streets with baby Esti strapped to John’s chest.

Chrissy smiled softly for the shot as John held the camera at arm’s length.

In the second part of the share, Chrissy showed off her entire outfit for the day. She started with a delicate white tank top which was tucked into a subtle floral-print maxi skirt.

The romantic ensemble was further complemented by an oversized sage green blazer and sparkling metallic silver flats.

A couple of more swipes right brought followers to a sweet family photo moment. Posing against a stone wall, the Legend family all struck a pose. Little Luna, 6, and her brother Miles, 4, were all smiles for the moment.

In the post’s caption, Chrissy shared the sentimental reason that Venice means so much to her and John.

As it turns out, the couple first made their way to Italy back in 2007 when they were “just a couple of crazy child-free kids.”

According to Chrissy, they spent much of their first visit “absolutely freezing,” and, at the time, she had no idea they’d one day make their way back with children of their own.

“Well john probably knew,” she joked.

Chrissy promotes her Cravings by Chrissy products while enjoying some downtime

While Chrissy has graced the covers of magazines like Sports Illustrated and co-hosted the hit show Lipsync Battles, she’s also made a serious name for herself in the kitchenware business.

In a post from early February, Chrissy unveiled the new line of glasses added to her Cravings by Chrissy product line.

The adorable share found John pouring himself a drink in the new glassware as Chrissy captioned the post, “our new iridescent glassware looks sooo pretty in any light but especially ☀️☀️☀️ ! @cravingsbychrissyteigen.”

According to the website, Chrissy hopes that she’ll eventually be able to build her brand into a “one-stop shop for both cozy nights at home and the most impressive dinner party you can imagine.”

In the meantime, she’ll continue to soak moments with her family and continue building her brand.