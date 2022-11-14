Chrissy Teigen stuns in baby belly mirror selfie

Chrissy Teigen is showing off her growing baby bump. Pic credit: @chrissyteigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen is glowing as she shows off her growing baby bump. The soon-to-be mother of three snapped a picture in her bathroom wearing a comfortable robe.

The former Sports Illustrated cover girl looked cozy as ever this morning. She wore a black bra with matching underwear while taking her mirror selfie. Over her, she wore a thick lilac robe made from teddy fabric for added warmth.

The robe is from her line, Cravings, which features three unique colors for the ensemble. However, Chrissy favored the lilac the most. She described this time as her purple era, and she was loving the moment.

Ditching high-maintenance barrel curls or complex hairstyles, she wore her hair up in a messy bun to relax around the house.

She decided to keep her makeup simple with dark eyeshadow and nude lipstick.

Chrissy showcased multiple photos of her robe and growing baby bump on an Instagram carousel for her 39.7 million followers.

Chrissy Teigen stuns in Norma Kamali

Chrissy Teigen was heartbroken that she couldn’t show off her outfit on television, so she decided to promote the brand on Instagram. She wore a gorgeous Norma Kamali outfit that had her fans obsessed.

She had an oversized plaid button-up top that she paired with matching fitted trousers that rose up to her waist.

Under it, fans could see her black bra through her opened shirt, tying the whole outfit together.

She kept her accessories simple, wearing large gold earrings as her jewelry of choice.

The Lip Sync Battle Host wore her thick brown hair in long relaxed curls that framed her face perfectly.

Chrissy Teigen’s makeup looked gorgeous with neutral eyeshadow and nude lipstick.

While Chrissy Teigen loved the outfit as much as her fans did, she was unable to wear it. The pattern on the outfit created an issue when she was being filmed.

Chrissy Teigen looked stunning in blue

Chrissy Teigen stunned in her latest maternity looks. She wore a tight white dress that showed off her baby bump perfectly. She paired it with a denim blazer to refine the outfit.

She wore white strappy heels to complete the look.

In normal Chrissy fashion, she decided to have earrings as her main accessory.

She put her hair up in a ponytail and kept her bangs out to frame her face.

For her makeup, she wore brown eyeshadow and peach lipstick.