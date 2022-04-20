Chrissy Teigen strips nude for mirror selfie

Chrissy Teigen took to her Instagram stories for a completely nude mirror selfie while showing off bizarre tan lines. ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Chrissy Teigen knows how to bring the heat to the internet!

The chic former Victoria’s Secret model, 36, got the flames going on social media when she shared a totally nude selfie on her Instagram stories.

Covering her face with her phone and draping her arm across her bare chest, Chrissy was the epitome of sexy and toned.

Chrissy Teigen showed off her sculpted body for a naked mirror selfie

Chrissy likely had her fans shook with the snap and perhaps left them feeling bummed they couldn’t share any comments about it.

The gorgeous mother of two, who is currently trying for baby number three with hubby John Legend, dominated the bathroom as she posed perfectly in front of the mirror, with another mirror behind her that Chrissy cleverly ensured did not reveal anything from the rear.

Holding her golden-hued phone in front of her face, Chrissy snapped the pic as she stood with a fully-frontal view of her physique, her right arm draped seductively across her chest to cover up only just enough of her sensitive areas while leaving very little to the imagination.

Pic credit: @chrissyteigen/Instagram

With her bottom half left concealed by the edge of the countertop, Chrissy still managed to give a great glance at her toned legs and belly.

Chrissy captioned the story shot with “this is great,” which followers could guess was in connection to the hilarious tan lines the model had streaking across her rib cage area.

With sun-kissed skin clearly giving off more tropical vibes as her legs and upper chest areas glistened in a darker shade than her belly and decolletage, a blaring tan mark was hard to miss as it tracked across her body.

Looking oddly like tire marks, blocks of tanned skin marched in a fairly straight line across Chrissy’s upper rib cage, undoubtedly leaving fans to wonder what the model had been wearing at the time those strange marks were left.

Chrissy opened up last fall about being sober

As Chrissy and John stay super busy raising their two kids, daughter Luna and son Miles, while also maintaining their separate careers, the duo now has another challenge ahead as they work to conceive baby number three.

Chrissy revealed in the fall that she was more than a month sober as she and John attempted once more to have another child, following the devastating loss of their son Jack midway through pregnancy two years ago.

According to Monsters and Critics, Chrissy announced in September that she had achieved a milestone of being alcohol-free for 50 days.

Sharing the news on her Instagram page, the unabashed celeb celebrated her sober streak with a video of herself rolling on a yoga mat on the floor with her kids.

Chrissy captioned the post saying that she wasn’t sure if she’d “ever drink again” but admitted that the vice “no longer serves” her, while adding that she did have her “fun with it and appreciate anyone that can enjoy it responsibly.”

There is no word yet if the IVF ritual Chrissy is on right now has taken but fans will surely be eager to hear further news of the star’s new pregnancy journey.