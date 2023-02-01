Chrissy Teigen welcomed her third baby just a couple of weeks ago, and she is already out and about after having a c-section delivery.

The gorgeous model and wife of John Legend was spotted pushing her newborn baby girl in a fancy baby stroller while walking with her two other children.

She donned black spandex attire, which highlighted her curvy post-baby body.

Chrissy held a clear umbrella for the misty rain as she pushed the stroller and had on a long housecoat.

The mom of three appeared in good spirits as she smiled while enjoying time outside with her kids.

Her post-baby body is something she’s embracing, as Chrissy is less than a month postpartum. She enjoyed sharing her baby bump while pregnant, so sharing her post-baby body isn’t shocking.

Chrissy Teigen goes on a family stroll in rainy Los Angeles. Pic credit: BACKGRID

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcomed their daughter in January

After suffering a pregnancy loss, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend announced they were expecting again in August 2022. Chrissy got sober, and the couple did IVF.

It wasn’t easy for the couple, but they welcomed Esti Maxine Stephens on January 13. Their official announcement came on January 19, when they took to social media to reveal her name and arrival.

Chrissy wrote, in part, “the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕 Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love”

Chrissy Teigen launched Cravings by Chrissy Teigen

Taking her love for food and cooking to a new level, Chrissy Teigen launched her brand, Cravings by Chrissy Teigen.

It covers everything from recipes to cookware and even houseware items. Followers can shop for anything from kitchen gadgets to baking mixes.

The about section of her website reveals why she launched the company and her hope for its future. Chrissy revealed that she loved cooking and eating, which was almost always done in her robe (which is why robes are part of her retail).

She wrote, “And while we’re just getting started, my hope is that someday Cravings is the one-stop shop for both cozy nights at home and the most impressive dinner party you can imagine.”

Chrissy is keeping busy with her brand, social media, and adjusting to being a family of five. She has already filmed new content for her Cravings Instagram account, which looked amazing.

A work-life balance is important, and Chrissy has it down. Spending time with her kids and getting fresh air is something that she enjoys.