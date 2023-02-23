Chrissy Teigen looked well as she stepped out to pick up her kids in West Hollywood this week.

The entrepreneur, model, and the wife of the singer John Legend wore a white sports bra and a pair of grey marl leggings that showed off her post-baby body.

She covered herself against the morning chill in a long grey wool cardigan and a black and brown printed scarf around her neck.

Chrissy wore no makeup, and her hair was pulled back under a black baseball cap.

The 37-year-old didn’t smile for the camera, but she looked great as she walked with her kids, Luna, 6, Miles, 4, and baby Esti, who she gave birth to on January 13, 2023.

It looks like she’s adapting to being a mom of three just fine!

Chrissy Teigen picking up her kids in West Hollywood. Pic credit: BACKGRID

Chrissy Teigen shares her life as a mom of three

Chrissy always shares the highs and lows of her life with her 40.9 million followers, so it’s no surprise she’s choosing to show what the first days of being a mom of three have been like. As always, since the birth of baby Esti last month, she’s kept it real and shared photos of herself expressing milk, passing wind, and admitted she wasn’t going to the Grammy’s because she “couldn’t get up.”

But between those moments of reality, Chrissy looks like she’s nailing mom life.

For Valentine’s day, she dressed up in a pink bodycon dress and sparkly heels as she and the rest of the family posed for photos wearing red and pink Valentine’s-themed outfits.

She shared the gorgeous photos in a carousel and wrote, “excuse the spit up!! we are doing the best we can over here lol”

It looks like they’re doing just fine!

Chrissy Teigen cooks with her Cravings kitchenware

Having a new baby hasn’t stopped Chrissy from getting into the kitchen; she’s still been cooking up a storm. Everything she makes looks delicious, which is why she launched her own range of recipes and cookware back in 2019.

The Cravings website contains hundreds of delicious meal ideas and also has its own store where you can shop Chrissy’s kitchen merch and cook just like her.

This week, she posted a video frying a steak in her lavender-colored braising pan and featured a silly song about steak as the soundtrack. She wrote in the caption, “took a shot and looked up songs about steak to talk about our beautiful @cravingsbychrissyteigen lavender braiser. There really is something for everything lol.”

The lavender braiser is available to purchase on the Cravings website for $98, or you can buy the lavender set, including a grill pan, skillet, and braiser, for $248.