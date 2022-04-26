Chrissy Teigen sparkles in thigh-skimming minidress

Chrissy Teigen rocked a sparkly silver and orange dress for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Chrissy Teigen sparkled in silver during her appearance on The Tonight Show last night.

The television personality was interviewed by host Jimmy Fallon on Monday to talk about her children, attending this year’s Grammys, and the latest episodes of her HBO Max docuseries. She also participated in the debut of one of the show’s newest games, Press & Guess.

Teigen wore a sparkly silver and orange dress on The Tonight Show

The foodie extraordinaire rocked an iridescent, sparkly minidress that featured bright orange lace details on both the top and bottom. Teigen also paired the eye-catching dress with large silver hoop earrings and sparkly green heels.

Teigen first posted a video on her Instagram feed of the outfit to tell her followers to tune into the episode.

“Back at @jimmyfallon! watch us tonight – talking about this Thursday’s premiere of PART TWO of #THEWAYDOWN annnnnd debut a new game that I’m not sure anyone else is ever gonna agree to doing lol,” she wrote in her caption.

Teigen also posted screengrabs from her appearance on the show to thank Jimmy Fallon for having her as a guest.

The first photo was of her sitting next to Fallon during the interview, the second showed a full-body shot of her outfit, and the third was a moment from the show’s newest Press & Guess game – where Teigen pressed her face up against a window while saying a random phrase.

Teigen on her HBO Max docuseries The Way Down

During Teigen’s interview, Fallon asked about her latest docuseries, titled The Way Down: God, Greed and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin. Teigen is the executive producer on the series alongside director Marina Zenovich.

The docuseries explores the life of Gwen Shamblin Lara and her “Weigh Down Workshop,” which was a Christian-based weight loss program that preached “slenderness as next to godliness.” However, Shamblin and her teachings started being accused of following cult-like patterns that included emotional and psychological abuse.

On The Tonight Show, Teigen explained what it was like working on the series and how the sudden death of Shamblin and her husband in the middle of filming affected the rest of the show. The two were on a plane that had crashed outside of Nashville, and every passenger on the flight was pronounced deceased.

“It was just so scary and a really weird time,” Teigen said. “We get on the phone with HBO Max and we wonder, ‘should we continue with this?'”

Teigen also went on to explain how the next block of episodes will primarily showcase individuals who experienced Shamblin’s workshop first-hand – after feeling comfortable enough to speak out after the leader’s passing.

“As time passed, we realized that people were more and more okay with speaking out now that she was gone. They were scared to go against her, they didn’t know if the church would come and attack their families or they felt like they were in danger,” she said.

The series launched its first three episodes on HBO Max in September and will release its final two episodes on the streaming service this Thursday.