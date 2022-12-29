Chrissy Teigen shows off huge baby bump in bathroom bikini

Chrissy Teigen shared her latest pregnancy update with a mirror selfie. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Chrissy Teigen showed off her huge baby bump in her latest pregnancy update for her fans. The 37-year-old model and TV personality has been sharing her pregnancy journey with her followers since August.

Since confirming the pregnancy, she has shared the progression of her baby’s growth in numerous photos. Her latest photo showed just how close she is getting to the baby’s suspected due date.

While she has not publicly confirmed the due date, she was believed to be around three or four months pregnant at the time of the announcement. Hence, her baby could be coming in January or February.

Teigen’s latest photo also expressed her anticipation for the baby’s due date. Over the picture, she wrote, “please drop,” seemingly in reference to the baby.

Meanwhile, she showed off her bare baby bump while posing for a mirror selfie in a white bikini top and a beige bikini bottom. Her bikini matched well with the pink and white tones of her bathroom.

Sign up for our newsletter!

For the photo, Teigen went for a natural look and tied her hair up in a messy bun. She posed with one hand resting on her baby bump and the other raising her phone for a picture.

Chrissy Teigen and her family have been busy

While Teigen found time to update her followers on her pregnancy, she and her family have had a busy couple of days. In addition to preparing for the baby, they recently celebrated the holidays and a birthday.

Pic credit: @chrissyteigen/Instagram

Shortly after posting her pregnancy update, she took to social media to send birthday wishes to her husband, John Legend. The singer turned 44 on December 28.

She shared a series of throwback photos featuring Legend to commemorate his birthday. The childhood photos revealed he looked just like his and Teigen’s son Miles back then.

The family of four also shared pictures of their last Christmas before becoming a family of five. They posed with their kids, Miles and Luna, decked out in Christmas outfits in front of the Christmas tree.

The family has kept busy as they wait to welcome their little one.

Teigen has been promoting Cravings by Chrissy Teigen

In addition to Christmas and birthday festivities, Teigen has been busy ramping up promotions for her baking and cookware brand, Cravings by Chrissy Teigen. Promotions have been especially important to foster sales for the holiday and set up for the new year.

Teigen has recently teased that she will be further expanding the brand. Several weeks ago, she shared she was “getting ready for a very big year!”

Along with the caption, she shared a photo of her first stunning Cravings by Chrissy Teigen billboard. The brand new billboard was a surprise she received from Legend.

Her brand has been growing fast since she debuted three baking mixes in October. The baking mixes sold out almost immediately, but she has been working on restocking them and also bringing them to coffee shops she collaborates with.

A unique strategy she used to promote her baking mixes was to open some pop-up food trucks to allow consumers to sample the mixes.

It will be interesting to see how Teigen grows her brand further in 2023.