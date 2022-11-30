Chrissy Teigen shows off growing baby bump in white flowing dress

Chrissy Teigen was gorgeous in a white dress that showed her baby bump. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Chrissy Teigen was radiant in a white dress that showed off her baby bump.

The supermodel Chrissy and her husband, singer John Legend, are not just celebrating their expected third child but also the new food truck business they are launching in LA. The couple was spotted as they posed happily in front of a billboard for their upcoming business.

Chrissy sported the long and flowing white dress, which fell just above her ankles. It showed off her growing baby bump, and it complemented her glowing complexion.

The 37-year-old cover girl paired the dress with a light brown coat that flowed just as long as the dress did. She completed the look with heels that matched the color of the coat.

Chrissy’s shiny brown hair was loose and parted in the middle with a flower on the side. Her makeup was beautiful with dark lashes, rosy cheeks, and pink lips.

John also looked incredible with a dark blue sweater, dark pants, and chunky white sneakers. His smile was priceless, as he was so happy to surprise his wife with the billboard.

The couple’s overall look was happy, excited, and gleaming.

Chrissy Teigen’s baby bump took center stage in a white dress. Pic credit: BACKGRID

Chrissy Teigen shows her baby bump to promote her products

Chrissy posted a beautiful series of mirror selfies in a purple teddy robe from her product line and showed off her growing belly in the process.

The star looked absolutely radiant in the black undergarments with the cozy robe placed on top. Her hair was pulled back, and her makeup was on point, as usual.

Chrissy included in her caption, “our best selling, insanely cozy teddy robes are back in new colors!! in love with this lilac.”

The post earned far over 300,000 likes and was flooded with over 2,000 comments.

Chrissy Teigen stuns in a bold red robe

Chrissy posted a couple of photos to Instagram enjoying the new turf at her office in a bright and bold red robe.

The model looked incredible as she sat in front of the inviting blue pool, and she showed off her long and toned legs as she appreciated the green turf around her.

Chrissy captioned her post, “just got turf in at the office! im allergic to grass so this is very exciting for me. tea parties and picnics abound!! (never not in this robe).”

The post earned over 120,000 likes.