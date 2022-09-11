Chrissy Teigen shares busty belly shot in open robe bathroom selfie

Chrissy Teigen shows off different ways to wear her brand’s newest robe. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Chrissy Teigen really “opened up” in her latest set of social media snaps.

The TV personality and wife of singer John Legend showed off one of her latest items from her Cravings by Chrissy Teigen collection, the Butter Robe.

In a swipe-through post on Instagram, Chrissy showed her followers three different ways to rock the “buttery soft” robe — especially when it comes to keeping it comfortable during pregnancy.

Chrissy and John currently have two children together, and the model announced earlier this summer that after years of fertility struggles, they were soon expecting their third child.

Chrissy’s first photo location seemed to be in a luxurious washroom, where she snapped a mirror selfie of her outfit while her face was covered by her iPhone.

Aiming for a clear “Instagram vs. reality” theme, her hair was up in a disheveled messy bun.

Chrissy Teigen shows off her baby bump in an open robe

She kept the front of the light blue robe open, which made her growing baby bump the center focus of the photo.

The second picture had a similar “relaxed” feeling to it, with Chrissy lying in bed while covering most of her face with her hand. She switched it up to show off the robe in a different color, and although it appeared to be tied tighter around the waist, the bottom of her bump still was seen naturally peeking out.

The former Lip-Sync Battle host also shared a video clip of her wearing the robe while standing inside a balcony doorway, which really showed just how flowy and seemingly comfortable the piece was.

She wrote, “3 ways to wear our best selling, ultra soft butter robes in their new fall colors!!”

Chrissy’s brand also took to Instagram to share the release of the new robes, which come in the colors Dusk, Night, and Sunrise. “They’re longer and cozier for ultimate fall vibes, and just as luxurious as ever,” Cravings wrote.

Chrissy Teigen talks about pregnancy after struggles with miscarriage

To announce her third pregnancy to her followers, Chrissy shared a photo wearing a pair of sheer underwear that clearly showed off her baby bump as she posed from the side.

In her caption, she revealed that after years of struggles and emotions, “joy has filled our home and hearts again.”

Chrissy did admit that she was apprehensive to share the pregnancy news with her fans right away —”Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still,” she said.

“I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing,” Chrissy informed her following.