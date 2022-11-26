Chrissy Teigen rests her Ugg-adorned feet on her marble counter showing her legs and relaxing after Thanksgiving. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/RE/Westcom/starmaxinc.com

Chrissy Teigen has been no stranger to controversy, so her latest leggy share involving boots on the counter might not surprise some.

The food-loving model shared an IG carousel from her exquisite kitchen for her 39.8 million followers on the platform.

Chrissy invited fans into her home to offer a glimpse of her Thanksgiving spread.

The four-part IG share featured photos of her decadent table setting. The controversial model also posted a video of her turkey featuring her famous husband and a sweet video of her kids.

The carousel opened with Chrissy leaning back in a chair. The Sports Illustrated model was pictured wearing a white dress and Uggs, with her feet propped up on her marble counter.

And while some may have been thrown off by the questionable cleanliness of boots on the counter, Chrissy’s kitchen was nothing short of impeccable.

Chrissy Teigen stuns in Ugg-boot counter moment

The counters featured gorgeous marble with built-in shelves made of the desirable stone.

There was also lighting that illuminated the shelves’ contents, including stacks of books, with a few by the cookbook queen herself. The glassware, dishes, and trinkets that decorated the kitchen were exquisite and showed expensive taste.

As for Chrissy, to say she looked comfortable may be an understatement. She wore a white baby-doll flowing dress and raised the hem to allow her legs to breathe. She donned soft-glam makeup and a smile as she struck a pose.

A swipe right showed the money shot– a beautifully cooked turkey that glistened while browned to perfection. Chrissy’s husband, John Legend, inspected the bird and looked satisfied at a job well done.

Next, Chrissy showed her Thanksgiving spread, with cheerful voices in the background. She recorded the table as she revealed the tasty delicacies that she and her family were about to chow down on in honor of Thanksgiving.

Atop the red tablecloth was golden flatware, adding to the elegant vibe of the special day.

Finally, Chrissy showed her beautiful children because Thanksgiving wouldn’t be complete without her loved ones.

She captioned the photo, “few more!”

Chrissy has shown a love for cooking and food, so her foray into cookbook writing wasn’t much of a surprise.

Chrissy Teigen’s cookbooks and cookware

Chrissy shared her love of food with a cookbook called Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat: A Cookbook in 2016. Next, she released Cravings: Hungry for More: A Cookbook in 2018. Chrissy’s third book was Cravings: All Together: Recipes to Love by Chrissy Teigen.

When fans decide to whip up a Chrissy recipe, they can use Craving by Chrissy Teigen cookware, sold at Target.

Chrissy has certainly found her niche in the food world, and fans are here for it.