Chrissy Teigen puts on leg peekaboo display in little black dress

Chrissy Teigen displayed her slender legs, sharing a sizzling snap to social media, wearing a sexy little black dress with two massive, thigh-high slits. ©ImageCollect.com/KeithMayhew/LandmarkMedia

Chrissy Teigen has been on a social media tear lately, sharing a host of seductively sexy snaps with her fans while going about her daily life.

Rocking the sultriest of ensembles even when she’s simply staying indoors, Chrissy has managed to capture the attention of a large segment of the population as she continues to claim her spot as one of the hottest celebrities to watch.

The author, show host, and mother of two was at it again today, sharing yet another snap that proved to the world she has achieved near social media queen levels as she literally put her best foot forward.

Chrissy showed off serious leg in a little black dress with thigh-high slits

Chrissy wowed the crowds once more when she uploaded two new photos to her packed Instagram page, giving major Sharon Stone vibes as she paused mid-walk for a pose while on the streets of London with her husband John Legend as the two presumably enjoyed some down-time before John hit the stage as part of his ongoing tour.

With the flag of England waving in the background, Chrissy displayed super sleek and shiny locks, appearing to have straightened her hair a little extra to give some wow-factor while wearing just the right amount of makeup to create an eye-catching look that didn’t dominate her soft features.

Chrissy stopped next to a large building to seductively glance at the camera, her torso twisted to the side, while prominently putting her left leg out so that it became the true focal point of the shot.

Jutting out from between two swatches of material that came together high up on her thigh before dramatically parting to form a massive slit, Chrissy’s lower half glowed and looked as trim and slim as ever.

Chrissy recently stunned bra-less in a sheer top

Just about ten short days ago, Chrissy set the internet ablaze when she wore a sheer lingerie top with no bra underneath as she stood on a balcony, idly caressing the sides of the railing with some mustard-yellow gloves.

The lacy-fringed, silken upper attire only just covered up her bust with a thin layering of material as she paraded her figure underneath a blazer that hung open over her shoulders and arms, while slender trouser pants adorned her legs and made her appear even smaller than fans thought possible.

Chrissy and John recently completed a full round of IVF treatments as they continue to try for a third child following a traumatic miscarriage a few years ago.