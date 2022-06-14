Chrissy Teigen opens robe for swimsuit reveal

Chrissy Teigen put her best foot forward, displaying some sexy legs while clad in a pale pink one-piece for a little Instagram promotion time. ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson



Chrissy Teigen put her best foot forward, so to speak, with her latest social media share, going bare-legged and ravishing while clad in a simple but sexy one-piece swimsuit.

The 36-year-old brunette beauty and mom of 6-year-old daughter Luna and 4-year-old son Miles went full-on sunbathing mode as she casually promoted some items from her Cravings clothing line and kicked off the second day of the workweek with major summer vibes.

Chrissy wore a pale pink swimsuit and showed off her legs

The former Sport’s Illustrated model, who graced many a cover for the flashy magazine in her younger days before venturing into co-hosting the popular show Lip Sync Battle along with authoring some cookbooks, jazzed up the Tuesday afternoon drag with a bright, cheery Instagram share that was sure to get fans excited.

Taking to her stories section, Chrissy stunned in a pale pink, one-piece swimsuit that, while simplistic in its overall look, managed to make its wearer look like a warm-weather goddess as the silhouette cut a sexy figure and allowed Chrissy’s sleek, glowing, and slender legs to be seen in all their glory.

The wife of crooner John Legend could be seen soaking up some rays while relaxing on a large pool float and holding a tasty-looking drink in one hand while the other playfully moved to fluff her locks up a bit, which were braided into two long sections from her crown all the way down to her mid-back, a sorbet-orange tiny robe falling open around her midsection.

Pic credit: @chrissyteigen/Instagram

Chrissy finished off the ensemble with some circular shades over her eyes and some golden hoops on her earlobes while adding a tagline “ice pop mini robe” underneath the snap with the invitation to shop the outerwear on her website.

Chrissy got sober last year

While the hot mama may be living the good life these days, Chrissy wasn’t always at peace with herself and how she chose to live.

Chrissy opened up on Instagram last fall, sharing with fans that she had marked 50 days sober in early September, with Monsters and Critics reporting that the star had listed numerous ill-effects that her alcohol consumption had on her body and mind, namely mentioning feeling sick a lot and failing to recall the previous night’s activities the morning after.

Now more than ten months sober, Chrissy revealed to her followers back in March at the 8-month sobriety mark that she and John had completed rounds of IVF treatments and were hoping for the best in terms of conceiving a third child following a harrowing miscarriage a couple of years ago at 20-weeks pregnant.

The couple has yet to provide further information or updates regarding the status of any pregnancy, but fans will surely be eager to keep up with the latest news about the pair’s expanding family.