Chrissy Teigen offers rear view in pink ballerina outfit

Chrissy Teigen shared a flirty new ensemble, bumping her behind towards the camera while donning a ballerina tutu gown. ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/Admedia

Chrissy Teigen appeared to be having a blast in her most recent post when she posed and strutted her stuff while rocking a pink ballerina tutu outfit.

The co-host of the popular series Lip Sync Battle, in which celebrities like Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt go head-to-head in an epic fight for lip sync and choreography domination, gave fans a glimpse of what she would look like in a different profession.

The social media queen has an ever-busy presence online while maintaining her hectic behind-the-scenes life with her husband, John Legend, and their two kids, Luna and Miles, and she has shown no signs of slowing down.

Chrissy Teigen bumps her rear out at the camera while wearing a ballerina tutu outfit

Following an Instagram story in which Chrissy bared her topless chest for the camera to show off some hilarious tan lines, the brunette stunner and former Sports Illustrated model offered a different view of her petite body.

Putting on a pale pink ballerina tutu and leotard ensemble, Chrissy stole the show on the internet once more as she grinned widely in the adorable and sexy attire.

Chrissy kept her hair up in a traditional ballerina bun, a smattering of hair crystals dressing up the sides of her up-do, and placed a pink, bejeweled crown at the base for added sparkle.

Giving some views of her whole physique in two sensual snaps, Chrissy then added a short video clip of herself confidently stomping down the hallway, some shocking pink ballerina-style heels on her feet, before seductively bumping the camera with her booty.

Fans went nuts over Chrissy’s shoes

Captioning her post with “🩰 standby for rat king 🩰,” Chrissy ensured she was the center of attention.

While fans appeared to be in awe of Chrissy’s overall look, many followers seemed much more interested in her fascinating shoes than the rest of her clothing.

“I NEED to know where she got those shoes! Does anyone know???😍” asked one follower about Chrissy’s towering ballerina pumps.

Another person echoed the fascination with Chrissy’s shoes, penning, “I can’t get over how much the NOT ballet shoes, LOOK like ballet shoes! That’s freakin awesome! Don’t ever loose what makes you YOU! ❤️”

Others joined in on the celebration of Chrissy’s shoes, writing “THESE SHOES ARE SO ON POINTE” and “The shoes!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Chrissy lives in Beverly Hills with John, their two kids, and many pets.