Chrissy Teigen is leggy in fringed daisy dukes

Chrissy Teigen rocked some sexy, fringed Daisy Dukes in prep for husband John Legend’s Las Vegas show, showing major leg in the process. ©ImageCollect.com/BillyBennight/Admedia

Chrissy Teigen got the internet fired up with one of her most recent social media snaps as she showed off some serious legs in a skimpy ensemble.

The 36-year-old mother of daughter Luna, 5, and son Miles, 3, has been dominating social media with a multitude of posts lately that have gotten her fans all worked up over the beauty’s hot looks.

In yet another pic share, Chrissy has proven that she can take on just about any ensemble and take it to new heights, recently wowing in some fringed Daisy Duke shorts and a sleek black tank top that hugged her curves in all the right ways while the bottoms displayed legs for days.

Chrissy wows in fringed Daisy Dukes and a black tank top

Chrissy threw on what some may view as a casual outfit, rocking her fringed Daisy Duke denims and a tank top for a look that the model somehow made appear entirely glam.

Showing off legs for days, Chrissy posed with her hip pushed to the side, one arm flung up in the air as she grasped her black jacket above her head while her other hand sat on her hip.

Chrissy previously shared a closer glimpse of the hot look, sharing a short video clip of herself wearing the jacket, shorts, and tank as she sexily strutted around in what appeared to be a hallway.

The model and author chose the sexy attire for a special outing to watch her hubby, singer John Legend, perform at his Las Vegas show for his residency at Planet Hollywood Hotel, which runs through October of this year.

Pic credit: @chrissyteigen/Instagram

Fans called out Chrissy for being too skinny

While Chrissy’s post had many rooting for her, it also garnered some negative attention as many fans thought the former Sports Illustrated stunner may have gone too far with her weight.

“Plz eat some cheeseburger,” penned one person who deemed Chrissy to be on the skinnier side.

Someone else seemed to have taken notice of Chrissy’s thin appearance, writing, “Looking a little too skinny tbh….what’s happening?”

Pic credit: @chrissyteigen/Instagram

Others joined in the chorus, calling out Chrissy for being thin, saying, “No chrissyteigen you need Food 🍱” and “You look awesome BUT please no more weight loss. You’ll be too skinny!”

Pic credit: @chrissyteigen/Instagram

Regardless of what her followers may think of her, Chrissy will undoubtedly continue just to be herself and wow the majority of her fans with more slamming outfits over the upcoming days and weeks.