Chrissy Teigen gave an update about her banana bread mix while wearing a plunging yellow dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Chrissy Teigen looked stunning as she donned a bright yellow dress to give an update on her banana bread mixture.

The 36-year-old model recently debuted a banana bread mix on her cooking website Cravings by Chrissy Teigen. The mixture will allow customers to cook delicious banana bread without needing ripe bananas on hand.

Teigen’s banana bread mixture just became available for pre-order and will only be available for a limited time. However, Teigen donned a yellow dress to tell her followers the product had already sold out.

Her banana-colored dress featured a plunging neckline and long sleeves. She paired the dress with a pair of heeled ankle-strap sandals and wore her hair loose for the photo.

Teigen’s baby bump took center stage in the formfitting dress as she posed with her hands resting on her stomach.

She was beaming with pride in her photos as she celebrated the fantastic response to her banana bread mix.

While her followers might’ve been disappointed that the product is sold out already, Teigen’s update came with some reassurance.

She directed interested customers to go to her website and sign up to be notified when the product is available again. Teigen also suggested customers look into other products, such as her cookie and pancake mixes, that are still available for pre-order.

While Teigen is best known as a model and TV personality who has appeared on Deal or No Deal, Lip Sync Battle, and Bring the Funny, cooking has been a part of her career since the beginning.

She first showed her knack for cooking in 2011 when she appeared in a TV special on the Cooking Channel called Cookies and Cocktails. The special saw her hosting a cookie swap with a group of friends.

By 2016, she delved into the field of cooking with the release of her cookbook titled Cravings: Recipes for All of the Food You Want to Eat. She went on to publish a second book, Cravings: Hungry For More, in 2018.

By 2020 she had debuted her cooking website, which she continues to expand with the addition of new products.

While promoting her new cooking products, Teigen has still managed to consistently give updates about her pregnancy. She announced in August that she and her husband, singer John Legend, were expecting a baby.

The baby is expected in 2023 and is the couple’s rainbow baby after they tragically lost their son Jack at 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Since the pregnancy announcement, Teigen has posted frequent photos showing off her baby bump. She has also been open about her difficult journey to pregnancy after losing Jack and receiving IVF treatment.

Most recently, she took to Instagram to pen a letter to her unborn baby after enjoying a date night with Legend.

Her humorous and sweet note ranted a bit about the stomach troubles that came along with her pregnancy. However, she directly addressed her baby to confirm that she’s still happy to be its “rental home.”

She paired the caption with a stunning photo of her and Legend enjoying a date night and stopping for a kiss. Teigen may have her hands full with her illustrious career, but she still finds time for her husband and her two children, Luna and Miles, as she excitedly waits to welcome her newest little one.