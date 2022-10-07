Chrissy Teigen in sports bra shows off baby bump

Chrissy Teigen shows off her baby bump in a sports bra. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

Chrissy Teigen posed in a sports bra to show off her growing baby bump.

The 36-year-old American model snapped the mirror selfie from the comfort of her kitchen at home. A sink with dishes and a counter with fruit resting on it can be seen in the background of her photo.

Tiegen looked relaxed in her casual, comfortable wear as she held the phone partially in front of her face.

She kept things simple with a plain black sports bra and matching black leggings.

Teigen chose to go barefoot for the photo, crossing her feet over each other and resting one hand on the wall for support.

The photo highlighted her bare growing baby bump as it rested over the waist of her leggings.

Teigen’s photos showed that her baby is well on its way as the due date approaches. Teigen and her husband, John Legend, officially announced their pregnancy at the beginning of August.

Pic credit: @chrissyteigen/Instagram

She had been undergoing IVF treatment for quite some time and experienced a pregnancy loss in 2020. As a result, she and Legend waited for a while before publicly announcing the pregnancy.

By the time they did announce it, Teigen was already showing and appeared to be around four to five months along. While Teigen hasn’t shared the exact due date, baby Teigen will likely make an appearance early next year.

Since sharing the announcement in August, Teigen has been taking advantage of the freedom and sharing numerous shots of her rainbow baby.

She has also captured the adorable reactions of her children to her pregnancy. Teigen and Legend share two children, Luna Simone Stephens and Miles Theodore Stephens.

From the frequent updates on Teigen’s Instagram account, it seems the whole family is anticipating the baby’s arrival.

Teigen shared the update on her progressing pregnancy shortly after she opened up about undergoing an abortion. She had previously stated that she and her husband lost their son Jack at 20 weeks of pregnancy from a miscarriage.

However, in mid-September, she revealed that she had actually had an abortion. It was not an easy decision for her, but it was necessary to save her life.

She found out early on that there was no chance of Jack surviving. However, without medical intervention, she likely would not have survived either.

Teigen explained that she didn’t realize for a long time that she had an abortion. She thought it was a miscarriage, but decided recently to start calling it what it was.

I told you all we had a miscarriage because I thought that was what it was. But it was an abortion, and we were heartbroken and grateful all at once. It just took me over a year to realize it. https://t.co/x5XPu7pg2S — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 16, 2022

The terminology was especially important given the recent overturning of Roe vs. Wade.

It hasn’t been an easy journey for Teigen between IVF treatments and her pregnancy loss, but now she is getting closer to welcoming her rainbow baby.