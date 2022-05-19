Chrissy Teigen in sheer lingerie and no pants has ‘can’t lose’ attitude

Chrissy Teigen stunned her fans again when she shared another sizzling post to her Instagram page, wearing a sheer-topped lingerie bodysuit without pants. ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Chrissy Teigen has been on fire lately and her most recent Instagram post is no exception.

The 36-year-old mother of 6-year-old daughter Luna and 4-year-old son Miles stole the show online once again, as she has done in the recent past, seemingly effortlessly.

The former Sport’s Illustrated model and co-host of the hit reality show Lip Sync Battle, which pits celebrities against each other in a competition to see who can out-do the other with choreography and epic dance-offs, worked the social media metaphorical runway with another slam-dunk series of shots that showed off Chrissy’s slim figure.

Chrissy wore a sheer lingerie bodysuit with mesh tights and a trench coat

Flashing a brilliant, white smile for the camera in front of her, Chrissy wowed the internet crowds again as she sexily and casually rocked a sheer lingerie bodysuit that gave seductive peeks at her chest area while a solid block of black material covered up her lower parts.

Playfully tilting her head to the side while maintaining eye contact with the lens, the wife of John Legend kept her highlighted, brunette tresses swept up into an up-do as a thick side-part of tendrils trickled down around one side of her face.

Wearing nothing on her toned legs but some mesh tights with a smattering of black dots decorating the garment, Chrissy also donned some sleek black pumps with crystal-encrusted ankle bands.

She put on a long, black trench coat on top of the attire for a little extra coverage while she made sure to pop her knee forward to show off her nearly-naked lower limbs.

Captioning the two-shot series with “long coat no pants can’t lose 🏈,” Chrissy got her fans all hot and bothered as they shared their comments.

“Things have been quite erotic lately” one person shared in an expression of their musing about the beauty’s posts of late.

“Things that make you go hmmmmm 😂🔥” said another follower, with others penning “Absolutery stunning 🖤🖤,” “Don’t let someone dim your light, simply because it’s shining in their eyes 🙌😸🔥💞,” and “Sheesh. So gorgeous.”

Chrissy revealed she completed IVF last fall

With rumors of liposuction circulating the web as fans speculate over Chrissy’s weight loss within the past year, gossip that the stunner quickly shot down, the mom of two revealed in the fall that she and John were done with a round of IVF treatments as they worked to conceive a third child.

A new baby is something the couple has wanted for a few years and Chrissy did get pregnant in 2020 but they tragically lost their son, Jack, late in the pregnancy as Chrissy suffered a miscarriage at 20 weeks.

Since then, Chrissy has quit alcohol and she and John celebrated wrapping up their recent IVF treatment, telling Entertainment Tonight “I finished my IVF part, so I feel so much healthier and so much better with that,” writing earlier on her Instagram page “…I wanted to let you guys know I’m balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos.”

There has been no word from the power couple since the fall regarding the status of the eggs but fans will surely be eager to hear some good news when and if the pair do get pregnant again.