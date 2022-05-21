Chrissy Teigen in sheer bra and side-part hair gives a ‘rarely seen side’

Chrissy Teigen has been on a roll lately, posting some revealing and flirty pics to her Instagram page. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/Admedia

Chrissy Teigen is continuing to show her Instagram fans that she truly is the queen of social media.

The 36-year-old mom of daughter Luna and son Miles has kept the spark alive recently, rolling out shot after shot of her slender physique and sexy curves for some tantalizing fodder for her loyal fan base.

Having just shared a sultry snap of herself rocking a sheer lingerie top and high-waisted short shorts yesterday, Chrissy wasted no time in hopping back online to give more glimpses of her sensual body.

Chrissy wore a see-through bra with no shirt and side-parted hair

The former Sports Illustrated swimwear model, who graced the cover of the 2014 SI issue alongside Lily Aldridge and Nina Agdal, tore up the web for the third time this week, sporting another ensemble that gave Chrissy all the attention she deserved.

Sporting a sheer, see-through bra with just jagged, black lines covering up the sensitive parts of her bust, Chrissy posed in front of a large floral motif with no shirt on and some black slacks with a shiny belt accentuating her toned mid-riff and legs.

Chrissy gave a welcome break from her typical up-dos, leaving her luscious, brunette locks loose and free as a fun side part swept the majority of her hair down over one shoulder.

She rocked some large silver hoops on her ears and clutched a fuzzy black bag in one hand for additional accessories and captioned the pic with “a rarely seen side part really shook up the house this weekend. we don’t have a lot going on ok.”

Chrissy recently had fans shook when she posed topless to show her tan lines

While Chrissy is no stranger to showing off her figure, it’s not often that fans get to see her entire upper half sans clothing, but the co-host of the popular show Lip Sync Battle let it all hang out in April, when she bared her naked chest to share some hilarious tan lines.

The star took to her Instagram stories for the sexy share, posting a shot of her naked torso, with generous peeks at most of her lower half for a mirror selfie as she draped her arm across her bust area.

She captioned the shot with “this is great,” seemingly referring to the bizarre, rectangular tan stripes that decorated her rib cage just below her breasts.

The internet had a field day with the post and news of the revealing snap spread like wildfire, resulting in a massive amount of attention for the beauty as people stormed the web in search of articles about the sizzling upload.

Chrissy and her husband, John Legend, want a third baby sometime in the near future, having recently completed a full round of IVF treatments in the fall.