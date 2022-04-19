Chrissy Teigen goes topless for tan lines

Chrissy Teigen showed off her unique tan lines while posing fully nude in front of a mirror. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Chrissy Teigen has faced many ups and downs over the past few years, but she hasn’t lost her sense of humor. Chrissy is known for her quirky personality online, but the ability to laugh at herself doesn’t end there.

While the Cravings founder works hard on new recipes, cooking tips, and even cooking appliances, dishes, and seasonings, she’s still spending time with her family and having fun in the sun.

She shared a photo Monday night of a suntan gone wrong, where her clothes left an interesting tan line on her chest. She only wrote, “this is great,” seeming to poke fun at the situation.

See Chrissy Teigen’s unique tanlines

Chrissy poses with her hand and arm strategically covering her chest, and her phone blocks her face in the picture.

She cleverly stood against the counter to hide anything below the waist, assuring that the mirrors behind her didn’t pick up any unwanted imagery either.

Fans can see the tan lines of her bikini top and straps as well as the tan lines left from her bikini bottoms. Just below her chest, fans can see an interesting rectangular-patterned tan left from a patterned top.

Pic credit: @chrissyteigen/Instagram

Taking a closer look at the model, fans can see a scar from when she had her breast implants removed in 2020. The star revealed at the time that she had gotten them done when she was young and posing for swimsuits, but wanted them removed to be more comfortable now.

However, that’s not the only change Chrissy has made in recent years. After the unfortunate miscarriage of her son Jack, the star has been staying sober despite its challenges.

Chriss Teigen celebrates sobriety

Chrissy was very open earlier this year when she opened up about reaching six months sober. Although it is certainly an accomplishment, she admitted that it “kind of sucks” because the time seemed to move slower while being sober.

Now, Teigen can say she’s made it eight months without alcohol and has made it through her first awards season sober.

Not only is Chrissy celebrating eight months of sobriety, but she was able to complete in-vitro fertilization within the last month as well.

She has been very open about her struggles with mental health, alcohol, and fertility as she navigates this cycle of her life, letting fans know that she is hoping for “strong, healthy embryos.” Although the star is trying, she has asked fans to stop asking if she’s pregnant and to stop asking anyone in general if they’re expecting.