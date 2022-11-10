Chrissy Teigen looked amazing as she posed for a mirror selfie. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Chrissy Teigen looked nothing short of sensational as she stripped down to show off her blossoming baby bump.

The 36-year-old, who is currently pregnant with her fourth child with John Legend, went naked to tell her fans about an amazing pregnancy reflux fix.

Chrissy has previously opened up about suffering from digestive issues during pregnancy.

In 2018, model, mom, and Internet personality jokingly tweeted, “can I die from acid reflux?”

More recently, in October, Chrissy spoke about her sensitive stomach, saying she could “eat ANYTHING,” before pregnancy.

However, it seems the brunette beauty is getting some relief though after she received “acid reflux tape” from her chiropractor, Dr. Elliot Berlin.

Chrissy Teigen wows for naked mirror selfie

Taking to her Instagram Story yesterday, Chrissy stripped completely nude for her 39.7 million fans, and she and her bump looked amazing.

In the sizzling snap, Chrissy glowed while rocking the “acid reflux” black tape strategically placed across her growing baby bump.

She covered her chest with her arm as she leaned over her bathroom counter to take the snap in the mirror.

The model went makeup-free, letting her natural beauty shine, and opted to style her hazel locks in a messy bun.

Pic credit: @chrissyteigen/Instagram

In her post, Chrissy expressed her happiness with the fact the tape was working for her and thanked the Dr. For helping her out.

She penned, “Thank you @doctorberlin for my acid reflux tape (it works!!???) and for being my main man for many years. And for watching Barbarian with me.”

In October, Chrissy took to Instagram to detail her pregnancy digestion problems in a hilariously honest post.

She wrote, “I have lived the life of a spoiled rotten stomach.

“I could do ANYTHING to it — street meat, landlocked sushi, stuff that smelled off, 5 second rule floor food, ghost pepper contests, countless shots. And she was strong, my stomach.”

During Chrissy’s pregnancy, however, this has all changed.

“Now, half of a single cherry tomato can take me down for 12 hours,” she continued.

“But I am still so happy to be your rental home, little baby!”

Chrissy announced in August that she and John were expecting a baby.

The baby is expected in 2023 and is the couple’s rainbow baby after they tragically lost their son Jack at 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Chrissy Teigen’s lifestyle brand Cravings

In 2016, Chrissy branched out to the world of cooking with the release of her cookbook titled Cravings: Recipes for All of the Food You Want to Eat.

She published another book, Cravings: Hungry For More, in 2018.

By 2020 she had debuted her cooking website, which she continues to expand with the addition of new products.

In October, Chrissy launched her own line of pre-made bake mixes, with products like Chrissy’s Ultimate Banana Bread Mix, Buttermilk Mochi Pancake, and Waffle Mix, and Salted White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie Mix.