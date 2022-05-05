Chrissy Teigen goes bra-less in sheer lingerie top

Chrissy Teigen was at it again, showing off her voluptuous upper half while wearing a skimpy sheer lingerie top. ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Chrissy Teigen knows how to get fans’ hearts pumping and their jaws dropping!

The stunning former Sports Illustrated model just recently got the internet excited after sharing a topless snap to her Instagram stories, showing off some hilariously bizarre tan lines while covering up her ample chest with just one arm.

The host of the hit reality show Lip Sync Battle, where celebrities compete for the winning spot while staging highly choreographed musical numbers that are a nearly-move-for-move rendition of each song’s original music video, apparently accidentally stayed in the sun too long with some less-than-ideal clothing patterns on.

With an aptitude for seeing the humor in life, Chrissy shared the revealing shot with her followers with the funny caption, “this is great.”

Chrissy was back at it just about a week after her tan line debacle, showing off her svelte figure and voluptuous upper half for all the world to see.

Chrissy left little to the imagination as she went braless in a sheer lingerie top

The outspoken fashion mogul and author, 36, took to her social media page to show off her physique while clad in some choice articles of clothing.

Wearing sleek black slacks that went almost all the way to the floor, Chrissy was the picture of sex appeal as she posed confidently while rocking a black, open-faced blazer, yellow gloves, and a lacy lingerie top.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The top was the star of the whole series, its sheer material allowing plenty of peeks of skin to show through, including Chrissy’s bra-less chest area, which she brazenly showed off in a short video clip as she spread the jacket open wide while grinning and squinting her eyes shut.

Fans commented that Chrissy looks hotter since she got sober

As most of Chrissy’s fans are aware, the wife of John Legend has been through a lot in recent years, most notably tragically losing her unborn child, a boy named Jack, halfway through what was her third pregnancy, with John and Chrissy already being parents to daughter Luna and son Miles.

Following the traumatic loss of her baby and Chrissy’s difficult journey to conceive Luna and Miles, both of whom were brought into the world after rounds of IVF were used, Chrissy and John revealed that they felt they were done having kids and were happy with the two they already had.

Pic credit: @chrissyteigen/Instagram

However, last fall, the star opened up about going off alcohol to try to have a third child again, saying that she and John hoped her sobriety would enable IVF treatments to work better and any subsequent pregnancy to be carried to term this time.

Fans appeared to take notice of Chrissy’s glow in her recent post, and many took to her page to comment on how good she looked.

“You look so much younger since you quit drinking!” said one follower with an air of emotional support.

Pic credit: @chrissyteigen/Instagram

Another follower of the model penned a lengthier tribute to Chrissy, writing, “if ditching the booze takes years off your appearance and allows you to drop the weight like this, please sign me up,” adding, “You have always looked lovely, pick any day of any month of any year. But I’m glad you look this healthy now. And I hope that you’re happy. That’s all that counts.❤️”