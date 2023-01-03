Chrissy Teigen is enjoying a family beach day with her husband John Legend and her kids. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Chrissy Teigen has a lot of reasons to be grateful, and she showed proof of those sources of happiness in a recent social media post.

The Sports Illustrated model took some time away from posting recipes to share a look at her beautiful family while on a laid-back vacation in paradise.

Chrissy posted the pictures on her Instagram page, where she has amassed 40.2 million followers.

The upcoming year will be life-changing for Chrissy, who announced her pregnancy last August.

As Chrissy and her husband, John Legend, enjoyed their last days as a family of four, the couple relaxed in a tropical location for a getaway that also coincided with John’s birthday.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The first picture showed John, Chrissy, and their daughter Luna, each wearing sunglasses and posing with a smile. The model was glowing in a black bikini as she spent time with friends and family and grabbed a bite to eat at a restaurant.

Chrissy Teigen enjoys beach day with family while rocking bikini

A swipe right revealed Chrissy lounging on a couch with a messy bun atop her head and a towel around her body. Chrissy looked sunkissed as the bare-faced beauty rested her head on her hand.

Subsequent shots showed Chrissy’s kids having fun and exploring.

Chrissy let the photos do the talking, opting for a simple peace sign emoji as her caption.

When Chrissy isn’t on vacation, she has a growing empire to manage. Chrissy’s brand, Cravings by Chrissy Teigen, has become a one-stop destination for all things culinary.

Although Chrissy is undoubtedly experiencing food cravings as a pregnant woman, her brand came before her latest pregnancy.

Chrissy wrote a cookbook with the same name and released cookware under the umbrella brand.

Chrissy Teigen’s Cravings By Chrissy Teigen

Another component of Chrissy’s growing brand includes her baking mixes released in October. Fans can purchase one of three flavors, with Buttermilk Mochi Pancake and Waffle Mix, Salted White Macadamia Nut Cookies, and Chocolate Chip Banana Bread mixes.

Chrissy promoted her latest endeavor with a caption that certainly made mouths water. The caption explained the inspiration behind each flavor, as well as a description of the tasty snack.

Chrissy wrote, in part, “The Salted White Macadamia Nut Cookies had our entire set losing our minds when we first shot them for our last cookbook. Ultra buttery and topped with flakey sea salt (included!) these bake and brown to perfection every single time. They are INCREDIBLY addicting!!”

Chrissy’s brand likely appeals to working moms, as the baking mixes require only two to three additional ingredients, making the treats easy to prepare.

With a pregnancy and a growing brand, one might say that Chrissy has a lot on her plate.