Chrissy Teigen bares baby bump while shirtless in a bra

Chrissy Teigen showed off her growing baby bump with another revealing picture as she continues to revel in her latest pregnancy.

The 36-year-old mother of two and wife of singer John Legend appears to be enjoying her pregnancy, having first announced the exciting news on Instagram while rocking some sheer underwear and a crop top.

“[The] last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way,” she captioned in her announcement, referring to the IVF treatments she underwent on her journey to becoming a mother for the third time.

The former Sports Illustrated model had previously been expecting baby number three in 2020 but tragically suffered a mid-pregnancy miscarriage of what would have been the couple’s son and second little brother to big sis Luna.

In her most recent post, shared with followers via Instagram stories, Chrissy gave a full-frontal display of her belly as she stood in what appeared to be her personal closet wearing just a bra and jeans.

Chrissy clearly stood in front of a mirror for a little selfie time, giving a small smile while looking down at her phone and capturing the moment with a click of her finger.

Pic credit: @chrissyteigen/Instagram

Wearing a tan-colored bra, the former Lip Sync Battle co-host got in touch with her sillier side as she donned a fluffy, wide-brimmed, feather hat on her head.

Chrissy did not offer any captions to the shot.

Chrissy Teigen apologizes for being a cyberbully

Last fall, Chrissy proved to the public that she is capable of admitting to her past mistakes as she sat down with The Today Show to discuss the fallout of some of her past behavior.

As reported by Monsters and Critics earlier this year, Chrissy came under fire for allegedly sending abusive and hateful messages to model Courtney Stodden, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, back in 2011 when they were only 16.

The model reportedly claimed that Chrissy had messaged them with spiteful words, even encouraging them to kill themselves.

Although Courtney claims Chrissy never officially apologized to them, the mother-of-two got candid with host Hoda Kotb about her unsavory actions following making a public apology.

“Having this period of time, and time to digest it all, and to look back and to realize that, honestly, there is always so much time to grow,” Chrissy explained to Hoda when asked to share her feelings about her past actions.

“I look at my kids and I look at what I want their values to be and how I want them to treat people, and to see that in myself that I wasn’t doing that, you know, was… I think the hardest part for me was realizing, you know, my goodness, like, this really had an effect on people,” she shared.

Chrissy admitted that living in the internet age has its downfalls, namely in people like herself feeling like they aren’t actually interacting with real humans and gaining a false entitlement to say whatever they want.

“You just throw things out there and don’t think about the impact, about the person on the other side,” Chrissy said.

Chrissy Teigen disables Twitter account due to ‘negativity’

In an ironic turn of events, Chrissy herself appeared to have experienced the negative sides of cyberbullying when she announced last year that she was quitting Twitter due to “negativity.”

“For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends. But it’s time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something,” she wrote in her since-deleted tweet.

Despite the move away from social media, Chrissy seemed to not be able to help herself and was back on again a mere three weeks later.