Chrishell Stause stunned in a cutout minidress for a “Happy Saturday.” Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Chrishell Stause wished her fans a “Happy Saturday” as she posed in her stunning weekend dress.

The 41-year-old Selling Sunset star posed for the picture in her luxurious walk-in closet. She leaned with one hand on her sleek white dresser with rows of jeans visible in the background.

Stause’s unique dress was a fun black-and-white color with a wonky pattern. The top’s right side was black, while the left was white.

Meanwhile, the skirt’s right side was white, and the left side was black. The result was an eye-catching intersection of colors.

In addition to its unique coloring, the dress featured cuts on each side of Stause’s torso and was sleeveless. It hugged her figure nicely and highlighted her flawless long legs.

She paired the dress with a pair of white stiletto-heeled sandals.

Chrishell Stause went for a ‘sexy baby’ look

Stause further added to her look with a pair of gorgeous gold hoop earrings and several glittering rings on her fingers. Her makeup was also glam, and her fingernails were neatly manicured with white nail polish to match her dress.

In the caption, Stause wrote, “Sometimes I feel like everybody is a sexy baby.” The words are part of the lyrics to Taylor Swift’s popular song, Anti-Hero.

Stause certainly looked the part of a “sexy babe,” as did her Selling Sunset co-star, Emma Hernan. Hernan joined Stause for one picture, which they snapped in Stause’s living room.

The two shared a warm embrace in front of her sectional sofa and TV screen. Hernan also matched Stause nicely with her white ensemble.

Hernan looked stunning in pearly white dress pants and a sleeveless plunging white top. She paired the outfit with a pair of white-heeled sandals and had her blond hair styled neatly in subtle curls.

Stause and Hernan were all smiles and looked ready for the weekend.

Chrishell launched a clothing line with Lipsy

While Chrishell is best known for appearing on Selling Sunset and working in real estate, she recently tried something new. Teaming up with Lipsy London, she debuted a clothing collection – Chrishell x Lipsy.

The collection launched in October 2022, and Stause traveled to London for the launch party. She had the opportunity to appear on the talk show This Morning and to enjoy an extravagant party.

The seasonal collection features an array of dresses, many of which are sequined and glittering. Stause expressed pride in the collection and gratitude towards Lipsy for partnering with her.

While the collection is relatively fresh, Stause has already posted promotions on her Instagram. She has modeled some dresses to highlight how gorgeous they are.

Stause has called the collection “the life of the party” collection, which is a fitting name for the eye-catching clothes. Meanwhile, she has also expressed her love for the brand, adding passion to her posts and photoshoots.

Stause has a strong sense of style, and it remains to be seen what else she will do now that she has entered the field of fashion design.