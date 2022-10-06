Chrisean Rock in a skimpy bikini top and miniskirt spotted with Blueface after public breakup

Chrisean Rock getting her teeth redone to have her boyfriend’s picture. Pic credit: @chriseanrockbabyy/Instagram

Chrisean Rock is always going to be the other half of a gorgeous couple. Chrisean and her on-again-off-again boyfriend, Blueface were spotted leaving the Highlight Room looking happy as ever.

Chrisean wore a daring all-leather look to the club Wednesday night. The Vibe rapper had on a plunging black bikini top and a matching black mini skirt with a long zipper detail.

To accessorize the look, Chrisean added a diamond-studded chain, with a gleaming watch to match.

Her ex-boyfriend, Blueface, went for a more casual look with a beige crewneck and ripped jeans. Not one to skimp on accessories, however, the rapper added a yellow and brown puffer vest, with diamond-encrusted bracelets and a huge chain.

This is the first public appearance from the two since they broke up last week.

The Thotiana rapper allegedly cheated on Chrisean, and the video leaked last week. The two are known for their public disputes on social media, but it recently seems to have come to a head after Chrisean announced she was single via Twitter, and then released her ex-boyfriend’s sex tape.

Blueface recently got into a physical altercation with Chrisean’s family

Prior to their recent split, Blueface and Chrisean were already dealing with family issues. In a video that emerged on TMZ, the Bleed It rapper was seen fighting with Chrisean’s father. Her dad (whose name is not known to the public) punched Blueface first, initiating the whole incident. Baltimore police arrived at the scene, but everyone had left by the time they arrived.

In a series of deleted tweets, Chrisean seemed to be on Blueface’s side.

“The same dad [that] got knocked out was the same guy that tied my mama up in da woods just to beat her cuz she scream so loud in the house wen he beated her in front of us and he went out his way to Damage my whole family that same dad I met wen I was 7.”

She continued, “Somebody was been supposed to knock [that] n***** out a long time ago.”

She finished her series of tweets, with her last heard breaking message saying, “What hurts da most ion have nothing to do this s**t for I was doing it for my family.”

Chrisean only became Blueface’s girlfriend after he had another child

Even though the two have been dating for years, the couple only made their relationship status official earlier this year. In a deleted tweet, Chrisean announced, He officially asked me to be his girlfriend today. save the date august 10th 2022.”

Fans were confused because the mother of Blueface’s son, Jaidyn Alexis, announced the birth of their daughter earlier that week. The Daddy rapper gave Jaidyn a diamond chain as a push present, leaving Chrisean to be noticeably upset about the situation on Instagram Live.